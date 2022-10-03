Brian Kennedy set to serenade at Whale in Greystones

BRIAN Kennedy is coming to Greystones to perform at the Whale Theatre. Kennedy has one of the finest contemporary voices of any singer in Ireland.

He is also an inspiration figure to many who have been touched by cancer through his shared his experience of the disease and treatment. In June 2019 Brian completed a five-month chemotherapy chapter and was given the all-clear. His journey with cancer resulted in him producing a new EP entitled ‘Recovery’.

As a singer he has a wonderful track record from his early Sweetmouth days, that gave us the vocally gorgeous ‘Captured’, through his working as a backing singer with Van Morrison, and his many solo albums. ‘A Better Man’ and ‘Now That I Know What I Want’ both went platinum at No.1.

Originally from Belfast, Brian remains one of Ireland’s most popular singing stars. From harmonising with ambulance sirens as a child to overcoming stage fright to be discovered by the now legendary Svengali Simon Fuller, Brian’s story is one of talent, resilience and bravery.

The two-hour October 7 show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets €20 via www.whaletheatre.ie or call the booking office on 01 2010550.