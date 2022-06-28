Bray’s Míde Quinlan-Reddin brings ‘Shoreline Treasure’ to Signal Arts Centre

Pieces by Bray artist Míde Quinlan-Reddin that will feature in her Signal Arts Centre exhibit 'Shoreline Treasure'.

Bray-based artist Míde Quinlan-Reddin brings her new exhibition ‘Shoreline Treasures’ to Bray’s Signal Arts Centre on Monday, July 4 – her first show at the venue in nine years.

The exhibition, which runs until July 17, showcases her sculptural and functional clay and glass artwork inspired by nature and particularly inspired by the sea.

On her regular walks along the beaches of Wicklow she draws inspiration birds, rippling water, shells and the many varieties of seaweed.

In her ceramic work, she uses porcelain and stoneware clays; some of her work is formed on the wheel; other work she prefers to build by hand.

For her glass art, she initially fires powders and glass sheets together and then reforms them in the kiln to craft her final pieces.

She brings a vibrancy to her work through her unique decorating techniques and bold use of colour

Since her last solo exhibition in the Signal in 2013, Míde has continued to challenge herself seeking new ways to expand her creativity.

She originally trained in Ireland, France and Scotland, then received her BA in Ceramic Design from the Glasgow School of Art. Her work has been exhibited in galleries throughout Ireland, the UK and France, in both solo and group exhibitions and select craft fairs. Her work can also be found in private collections across Europe and the Americas.

An opening reception of ‘Shoreline Treasure’ will begin at 7p.m. on Friday, July 8. All are welcome to attend the evening.