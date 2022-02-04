Bray’s Laura Whitmore part of Celebrity Bake Off

Bray TV presenter Laura Whitmore is among the contestants on the new series of a celebrity baking show.

The 'Love Island’ and BBC Five Live presenter will head to the kitchen as part of Channel 4’s ‘The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off’.

Radio star and podcast host Annie McManus, actor Katherine Kelly and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Motsi Mabuse are also set to compete.

‘Bake Off’ host Matt Lucas is also set to take part in the series, which is due to air in the coming months.

The Bray native recently confirmed that her first book ‘No One Can Change Your Life Except for You’ is now available in the US.

Presenter Laura and husband Iain Stirling welcomed her first child in 2021. The couple married in Dublin’s Mansion House in 2020.