Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bray's Ben Mitchell shares his love of words in new book

Ben Mitchell with his new book, Logocracy Expand

Close

Ben Mitchell with his new book, Logocracy

Ben Mitchell with his new book, Logocracy

Ben Mitchell with his new book, Logocracy

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Bray teen Ben Mitchell has published his debut book to share his love of language and words.

The 18-year-old has published 'Logocracy; Daily Improvement Through Words'. The book is also a journal for 2022 which is intended to help the reader to learn a new word each day of the year.

Privacy