Bray's Ben Mitchell shares his love of words in new book

Bray teen Ben Mitchell has published his debut book to share his love of language and words.

The 18-year-old has published 'Logocracy; Daily Improvement Through Words'. The book is also a journal for 2022 which is intended to help the reader to learn a new word each day of the year.

"I'd picked up a habit of learning a new word every day and to facilitate that, I was not just learning the word, but writing a bit about it and what it made me think," he said,

"As a result of that, I had a load of words collected on A4 flashcards. I was getting great benefit out of doing this every day with one word and I thought 'would other people get a bit of benefit out of it?'"

Ben studied at Presentation College, Bray and sat his Leaving Certificate in June. He is taking a year out before starting college. This gave him the time to concentrate on the book and prepare it for publication.

When asked if it was a challenge to study for his Leaving Cert while working on the book, Ben described it as a a way to relax while keeping his mind focused.

"I’d finish my study in the evening then I’d do that, it was more of a break. I didn’t see it as work. I enjoyed doing it."

Ben's parents are Cathy and Bobby Mitchell. He is the youngest of three and his siblings are Bryan and Jodie. The family are based on the Southern Cross Road.

'Logocracy' is self-published, and Ben said it was a relatively straight-forward process to prepare the journal for publication. Each page features a new word and its definition.

He decided to keep his literary efforts quiet at first and said he told only a few people in advance of the book's release.

There has been a great response to 'Logocracy' so far, Ben said.

"It’s been excellent. I’ve noticed people pick it up and the amount of time it spends in their hands as they find one interesting word, then they flick as they find more and more. The general response has been very positive."

Ben said the book's title is intended to highlight the power of words and their influence on our lives.

"I was trying to come up with a title that made a point of the power of words and their influence on us, That’s how I felt about it, the words I was learning every day had an influence on me, and a good one. I was arguing that words can have a good and bad impact on your life."

Ben is planning to start college in 2022, but has not decided on his preferred course yet. He has a great interest in athletics and hopes to join a team in college when he starts his studies. He is also planning to release another 'Logocracy’ journal to cover 2023.

'Logocracy: Daily Improvement Through Words' by Ben Mitchell is available to order via Amazon.