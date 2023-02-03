Bray’s Beating Time singing group adds to line-up

New member Charmaine Hackett (centre), with Maire Daly, Mary Begg, Cepta Gammell and Sally Clifford at a meeting of the Beating Time Barbershop Chorus in Bray.

With their recruitment drive in full flow, the Beating Time Singers held an open night at the Bray Lakers and succeeded in adding two new members to the team.

In advance of their performance at the annual Wicklow Sings Concert at Temple Carrig School, Greystones on March 11, the group are seeking additional singers and invited members of the public to come to their weekly meet-up last Thursday.

“We got a couple of new members, a lot of people couldn’t come but said they will come at a later event,” said Cepta Gammell.

“Our recruitment drive is still going on, we’re still looking for members, but the new members who have joined us have great potential and will fit in well with us.”

Keen to allay the fears of those who might be considering joining the group, Cepta explained that the requirements to be part of the Beating Time Singers were quite straightforward.

“All we’re looking for is someone who can hold a line against a harmony. You don’t have to have a high voice like in a choir, we will fit you in somewhere depending on your voice,” she said, before discussing the group’s activities. “We’d always have a cup of tea and a chat afterwards, that’s very important, we also do a lot of fundraising work throughout the year for charities like The Wicklow Hospice and have singing coaches visit us, and attend concerts where we meet up with other barbershop singers. There’s always something going on.

“It becomes a way of life, I’ve been part of the group since 1998 and I love it, there’s great camaraderie and friendship among us, and we keep it relaxed as possible.”

