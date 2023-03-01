Bray woman’s 16-year battle with endometriosis like ‘being impaled on a hot poker while being kicked by a donkey’

Tiffiny Quinn’s endometriosis journey has lasted for over 16 years, and taken her from GP to specialist to gynaecologist and back to her GP again. But the most important part of her journey, thus far, occurred last year when she travelled to Romania, to the Bucharest Endometriosis Centre, for treatment which she believes, will bring her travels, her travails, to a long-awaited conclusion.

Now aged 48 Tiffiny says her illness came without warning, at a time when she was perfectly healthy and had no cause for concern.

“It began 16 years ago, up until then I’d had relatively normal periods, there’d been no particular pain,” she recalls. “But out of the blue I began to experience a crippling pain every time I got my period. Then the pain came when I was ovulating too, so it was twice every month. I was incapacitated by it. To describe the pain is difficult, it’s like being impaled on a hot poker while being kicked by a donkey, it’s a really horrible pain, even the thought of going to the loo is terrifying.”

Thankfully, Tiffiny’s GP spotted the symptoms straight away and referred her to a gynaecologist.

“She said I had three options: I could have lots of drugs, I could have a hysterectomy, or I could have ablation (a laser treatment) to remove the cells. I chose the third option, had the procedure and had a coil inserted. And after that I was pain free for ten years.”

Read More

During that time Tiffiny wasn’t in pain, but her condition hadn’t gone away, its progress had merely been halted momentarily.

“Following the laser treatment I was told I had to get my coil changed every five years. And the second time after I went to get my coil changed the pain was unreal. At this time, a colleague told me about her endometriosis and her experiences in Romania. She advised me not to waste my time in the Irish system and to go to Bucharest for treatment with Dr Mitroi.”

Having had an MRI in Ireland, one which doctors said was clear, Tiffiny sent that same MRI to Dr Mitroi’s clinic, to his radiologist Dr. Livia Stanciulesco. They confirmed that her endometriosis was back.

However, with the Covid-19 pandemic at its peak, she was reluctant to travel abroad for treatment and chose to see yet more Irish specialists. Her coil was removed which helped ease the pain, but only slightly.

“I was put on different drugs but it wasn’t getting any better, the pain began spreading to my bladder and my bowel, but the specialist said those pains weren’t related so I went to another urologist. I started getting the run-around then.”

After going back and forth for 18 months she finally had keyhole surgery and doctors discovered she had stage four endometriosis and that her ovary, ureter and uterus were stuck together. This time the cells were cut out rather than lasered, and yet still, despite all her treatments, all the medications, and surgeries, the pain remained.

Last August Tiffiny decided it was time to visit The Bucharest Endometriois Centre in person.

“It’s different over there, the main consultant, Dr Mitroi, specialises in endometriosis, he does it all day, he films his surgeries to help other doctors learn more about the condition.

“There was no comparison. In Ireland you get the MRI handed to you and they say see you later, you have to wait to go and see your GP before you know the results. In Bucharest they will do the MRI and sit down with you and go through it afterwards.”

Dr Mitroi told Tiffiny that the inflammation caused by endometriosis in her uterus was affecting her bladder which, in turn, was leading to problems with her bowels, and he did so with the most straightforward of examinations.

“He did an internal examination and was able to diagnose a pocket of particularly painful endometriosis with two fingers.”

While she had been reluctant to have a hysterectomy when she was in her thirties, Tiffiny opted for one in Bucharest and by the time she was discharged a couple of days later she was at least satisfied she had received the best treatment possible.

“The quality of treatment and care there is so different, they keep you in for two days and provide loads of aftercare, they go the extra mile to make sure you’re okay. The cost wasn’t exorbitant, it was €4,000; But you can’t put a price on a pain-free life.”

Because of the complexity of Tiffiny’s condition and the body’s inability to ‘forget’ pain, she says she has yet to feel the benefits of her surgery in Romania.

“My bladder is still irritated as hell and I’m on a very restrictive diet. I’m hoping that with time it improves. I’ve been told it’s not linear and there’s no set path. But even now Dr Mitroi is on hand to help if I have any queries, if you tried to WhatsApp an Irish doctor you’d get nowhere, but I can ask him about something any time and he’ll always come back to me.”

In the meantime Tiffiny is keeping herself active with regular sessions in the pool and offering advice and seeking solace in the many support groups which have sprouted up all over Facebook. She also has an “amazing” physiotherapist, Anna Poznanska founder of the Physio and Wellness hub in Bray who has acted as a lifeline for her throughout this journey, helping her manage the pain and remain positive throughout.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article can access support from the Endometriosis Association of Ireland.

Read More

​