Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bray woman’s 16-year battle with endometriosis like ‘being impaled on a hot poker while being kicked by a donkey’

As International Endometriosis Awareness Month begins, two Wicklow women are sharing their stories of struggling with a painful disease they feel they have not had enough help with. Here Simon Bourke tells the story of Tiffiny Quinn

Tiffiny Quinn for Endometriosis Piece. Tiffiny Quinn at Shoreline sports centre in Bray Expand

Close

Tiffiny Quinn for Endometriosis Piece. Tiffiny Quinn at Shoreline sports centre in Bray

Tiffiny Quinn for Endometriosis Piece. Tiffiny Quinn at Shoreline sports centre in Bray

Tiffiny Quinn for Endometriosis Piece. Tiffiny Quinn at Shoreline sports centre in Bray

braypeople

Simon Bourke

Tiffiny Quinn’s endometriosis journey has lasted for over 16 years, and taken her from GP to specialist to gynaecologist and back to her GP again. But the most important part of her journey, thus far, occurred last year when she travelled to Romania, to the Bucharest Endometriosis Centre, for treatment which she believes, will bring her travels, her travails, to a long-awaited conclusion.

Now aged 48 Tiffiny says her illness came without warning, at a time when she was perfectly healthy and had no cause for concern.

Privacy