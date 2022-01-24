Bray Wanderers among those to pay tribute to author Colm Keane

Tributes have been paid to the author and former RTE journalist Colm Keane who passed away at the age of 70.

A native of Youghal, Co. Cork, Colm lived in Bray for several years and retained a strong connection to the town, including as a fan of Bray Wanderers FC.

He wrote two books about the club and the people involved in it called ‘Tales of the Wanderers’ and ‘More Tales of the Wanderers’.

Colm enjoyed a long career at RTE as a broadcaster. Working initially as a television journalist in the late 1970s, he was part of the ‘Today Tonight’ programme. He later moved to RTÉ Radio, where he worked as a reporter, presenter, producer and series producer.

In 2003, he retired from broadcasting and began a successful career as a bestselling author. His 29 books included three bestsellers about Padre Pio and studies of St. Thérèse of Lisieux.

‘The Book of St. Brigid’, which was co-written with his wife, former RTÉ newsreader Una O’Hagan, was published in autumn 2021.

In 2005, the couple’s only son Seán was diagnosed with cancer and, after a two year battle, he tragically died on Christmas Day 2007 at the age of 20.

Colm and Una moved to Co. Waterford in 2014.

Hundreds of messages of condolences have been posted online since Colm’s passing was announced on Saturday, January 22.

Bray Wanderers FC tweeted “All at the club are saddened by the passing of Colm Keane. A renowned journalist and author, he wrote several books of the club in the ‘Tales of the Wanderers’ series.”

Former colleagues at RTE were among those to pay tribute to Colm.

RTE radio presenter John Creedon tweeted: “So sorry to learn of the death of our colleague Colm Keane. I’ll always fondly remember his enthusiasm and our early-morning chats about Bray Wanderers, music, Youghal, the Irish Saints and any subject you care to mention. Deepest condolences to Una and all of those closest to him.”

Retired RTE journalist Joe Little said: “It’s 43 years since I first met Colm in my new workplace in RTÉ. He made a deep and positive impression then and during subsequent encounters which, I regret to say, were too few.

“I thought of both of you recently when it was announced that Bray United was to merge with Cabinteely FC. How happy that must have made him, not least because your beloved Carlisle grounds were secured by the deal!

Sports broadcaster Des Cahill tweeted: “Most of us will remember him as a great broadcaster and a lovely man. I will remember him most as an incredible father to his late son, Sean. Deepest, deepest sympathy to Una and Colm’s extended family and friends.”

Former RTE journalist Ingrid Miley tweeted: “So sorry to hear of the passing of my former colleague Colm Keane. An excellent journalist, writer and commentator. My sincere condolences to Una and all his family and friends.”

Ireland’s Own described Colm “as a wonderful writer, interviewer and broadcaster” and as “a great friend and joyous company”.

A service for Colm will took place yesterday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, The Strand, Youghal, Co. Cork, followed by a private cremation.