Bray singer Caoi de Barra releases debut EP

Bray singer Caoi de Barra has released her debut solo EP and unveiled plans for a tour of Ireland.

Thicket is the first EP from the Bray singer-songwriter Caoimhe Barry, who is best known as one third of Wyvern Lingo.

The popular soul-pop trio announced earlier this year that they would be taking a break. The Bray natives confirmed they planned to work on other projects during this time.

Caoi de Barra released two songs ‘Skirting Board Bonfire’ and ‘Messy Head’ ahead of the release of her new EP.

This coincides with her tour of Ireland, which will see the Bray performer play venues in Galway, Kerry, Cork, Kilkenny and Dublin.

She has also confirmed a show at the Harbour Bar in Bray on Wednesday, August 31.

Currently based in Berlin, Caoi de Barra is also supporting Wallis Bird on her upcoming tour and is expected to play as a support act during some dates.

Separately, bandmate Karen Cowley has also confirmed she is working on solo material.

The Bray singer said she has been working on a first single from the project, under the name Krea.

Wyvern Lingo released their debut EP in 2014, followed by their self-titled album in 2017.

The follow-up ‘Awake You Lie’ was released two years later with a deluxe version released in 2021.

Wyvern Lingo’s track ‘Used’ was also featured in the recent adaptation of Sally Rooney’s book ‘Conversations with Friends’.