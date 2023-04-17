Bray presenter Laura Whitmore returns to ITV with new breakfast show

Bray presenter Laura Whitmore has returned to ITV with the first episode of her brand new breakfast show, Laura Whitmore’s Breakfast Show, which aired for the first time on Sunday, April 16 on ITV and ITV X.

The show will now become a regular fixture of ITV’s Sunday morning schedule – one of three new weekend morning shows with Oti Mabusie presenting a show on Saturday morning and Katie Piper also picking up a slot on Sunday mornings.

Sharing images of the new set on Instagram, Laura said the show would be “definitely personality-led”.

“It’s going to be a mixture of chat, a variety of artists and it’s one of those shows that I like to watch on the weekend. It’s possibly a bit more relaxed than a weekday show. We’ve got a mixture of guests, I’m always pushing for a bit of music on the show somehow so we’ll have that in there as well. There will be banter, there will be some issues that we’ll talk about,” she said.

“We’ve had a lot of scope to play around with it, things might evolve over the weeks. Everyone’s been so lovely about working on it and being open to new ideas and trying new things. I just want to have fun and not overthink it too much. It’s TV to make you feel good but also interviews and chats that you’ll be able to relate to and see people that you aspire to,” she added.

It comes as the 37-year-old spoke on Loose Woman recently about the struggles she faced presenting Love Island. Laura quit the show last August after three series following the death of the ITV2 show’s original host, Caroline Flack.

Laura, who is married to Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, admitted there were “elements of the show I’ve found very difficult” and she also revealed the amount of hate she received from trolls after becoming a new mum.

The Irish star joined Love Island in 2020 and gave birth to her first baby in 2021, and said the criticism was "overwhelming".