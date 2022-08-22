Bray home harbours secrets surrounding Sir Henry Wilson’s 1922 assassination

The house on Florence Road in Bray where the Dunne family moved to after Sir Henry Wilson's death.

The assassination of Field Marshal Sir Henry Wilson MP 100 years ago on the doorstep of his home was the triggering event of the Irish Civil War – and evidence of who ordered his death has been found in a Bray home.

The death of the former head of the British army on June 22, 1922 shocked the world and prompted an ultimatum from the British prime minister David Lloyd George to the chairman of the Provisional Irish Government Michael Collins.

The British government blamed the shooting, erroneously as it turned out, on the anti-Treaty side which was then holed up in the Four Courts in defiance of the Irish Government. Lloyd George warned Collins that if he did not move against the anti-Treaty side, the British army still garrisoned in Ireland would do so instead.

Faced with the prospect of restarting the war with Britain which the IRA could not win, Collins reluctantly borrowed artillery guns from the British. The bombardment of the Four Courts six days after the Wilson shooting began the Civil War.

Ironically, it was most likely Collins himself who ordered the shooting of Wilson and a house in Bray provides a tantalising clue.

Wilson, an avowed unionist who despised Irish nationalism despite being born in London, was assassinated by two London-born veterans of the First World War – Reginald Dunne and Joseph O’Sullivan. Both joined the IRA in 1919. They were hanged for the murder of Wilson on August 10, 1922.

Dunne was an only child. In his last letter he requested that his parents, Robert and Mary Dunne, move to Ireland and away from the “enemy country” as he called Great Britain.

Heartbroken about the loss of their son and fearing reprisals because of his notoriety, they fulfilled their son’s wishes by moving to No.8 Florence Road in Bray in the autumn of 1922.

It was a place where they sought solace after the trauma and shock of their son’s death. “This house we have is very nicely situated. It is about a minute and a half from the church and the same to the Carnegie Library,” Mary Dunne wrote to a friend in London.

“We have the sea and station within three minutes’ walk, Bray Head about ten minutes away, we have the sea and the mountain air. The scenery around here is very nice.”

A year later Liam Tobin and Tom Cullen, two of Michael Collins’ most senior and trusted colleagues, visited the house. They apologised that nothing could be done formally by the new Irish state for the Dunnes, but they handed the couple the deeds of the house.

By that stage Collins was already dead having been killed at Béal na Bláth two months to the day after the Wilson shooting.

Tobin and Cullen’s actions were at odds with statements by the Free State government that Dunne and O’Sullivan were not acting under orders when they shot Wilson.

In reality Tobin had accepted a couriered message which was handed to him at Euston Station in London by a woman sent by Michael Collins in June 1922. The message, which was passed on to Dunne then the officer commanding the IRA in London, was to shoot Wilson when the opportunity presented itself.

Collins blamed Wilson, in his role as chief military adviser to the Northern Ireland government of Sir James Craig, for the pogroms in Belfast against the Catholic community.

The home in Florence Road may have been a guilt offering from those involved in the Wilson shooting for the grief the Dunnes endured following the death of their son. It might also have been a way of buying her silence.

A year after moving to Bray, Mrs Dunne wrote to the then President of the Executive Council (Taoiseach) W.T Cosgrave. Two Free State officers had “put it about that you have bought me a beautiful house and beautifully furnished it in a satisfactory manner. I intend making it known whether you like it or whether you don’t.” She was referring to the role of Free State officers in the assassination of Wilson.

The Dunnes found it hard to settle anywhere in Ireland. Robert Dunne died in 1934 and his heartbroken widow moved from house to house. She had never got over the death of her only child, as her good friend Mary MacGeehin recounted some years later.

“Poor Mrs Dunne’s mind was practically unhinged by her loss. During the seventeen years that she lived she never ceased talking about Reggie. She never got over the tragedy.”

Ronan McGreevy is the author of Great Hatred: The Assassination of Field Marshal Sir Henry Wilson MP which is published by Faber & Faber priced €16.99.