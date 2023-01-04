Bray GOAL Mile hailed a success

The GOAL Mile Bray run on Christmas Day was a great success, raising over €1,180 on the day.

A team of volunteers made the event thoroughly enjoyable for all participants despite challenging weather that was wet and blustery. The start/finish line was Bray’s at famous bandstand with runners treated to spectacular seafront views as they ran a mile long loop.

The committee, that included Cllr Rory O’Connor, expressed its thanks to Bray Municipal District and Wicklow County Council for their support and is looking forward already to 2023’s event next December.

Cllr Rory O’Connor said: “It was great to see the success of the GOAL mile all across Wicklow.

“Raising much needed funds to help countries, who have been hit hard by conflict, disease and climate change. The Bray seafront goal mile had it’s second year running and we doubled the amount of people compared to last year and we strongly believe it will carry on growing with many people turning the GOAL mile into a family tradition for every Christmas day.”

The funds raised, between online registrations, donations on Raisely and cash collected on the morning will go towards the work that GOAL carries out with the worlds most vulnerable communities in 14 countries.