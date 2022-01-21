Bray filmmaker Santiago de Arribas de Renedo’s crowdfunding campaign for short horror film

A Bray filmmaker has started a crowdfunding campaign for a new short horror film 'The Trip".

A Bray filmmaker has set up a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the costs of a short horror film.

‘The Trip’ is scheduled to film in north Wicklow in March. It tells the story of three friends on a camping trip who discover something evil lurking in the woods.

Director and writer Santiago de Arribas de Renedo said the short film is an homage to horror films from the 1970s and 1980s. The project would use practical effects, lighting and other production techniques to emulate the horror style of directors including George A Romero and John Carpenter.

"We’re hoping it will be thrilling experience to watch,” Santiago said.

The script for the short film took around five months to write over summer 2021.

“I originally wanted to make a comedy, but it wasn’t working out. I really like John Carpenter's ‘The Thing’, which took a serious approach to immerse the audience in the horror of the film. I decided to go in that direction instead.”

Read More

Santiago has lots of experience creating short films and sketches with producer Liam Prenter Morris. The pair created short films together while students at St Brendan’s College (now Woodbrook College). Their work was included in the 2017/18 Fresh Films Festival.

Santiago also created promotional films for his school, looking at the development of its new campus. He studied computer science at DCU and was involved in several of the university's societies including media production and film.

In order to cover the costs of the production, crowdfunding pages have been set up on Fundit and Indiegogo. Santiago is hoping to raise €8,000 across the two platforms which will go toward funding practical effects, lighting and other costs to create a high quality professional shoot. As part of the crowdfunding campaign, a series of perks are on offer to people who back the project.

The crew for the film include Antón Rivas Pertile, Filip Slanina, Alice Jordan and Roisin Murphy. The cast are Andy Sherlow, Matthew Douglas, Patrick Bokin, and Conn Hammond.

The crew are hoping to shoot the film over nine evenings in March at various locations in north Wicklow. The final details of the shooting schedule have yet to be confirmed.

More information about the project is available at fundit.ie/project/the-trip-short-horror-film and indiegogo.com/projects/the-trip-80-s-inspired-horror-short-film#.