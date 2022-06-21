Bray couple Patrick and Maureen celebrate 55 years of wedded bliss

Longtime Bray residents Patrick and Maureen Kennedy recently celebrated 55 years of wedded bliss.

The couple were introduced by a mutual friend and first met on the Florence Road one afternoon. Later that evening, they had their first dance in the International Hotel, which is now Bray Bowl.

They married several years later in Donegal and raised four children together. They live in Sidmonton Gardens and have ten grandchildren.

Originally from Mayo, Patrick was stationed for many years as a garda in Bray, before working for a time in Wicklow Town. Following his retirement in 1995, he served as a dispatcher at Bray Fire Station for 12 years.

Maureen’s family moved to Bray from Donegal when she was a teenager. Before marrying Patrick, she worked as a hairdresser on the Newcourt Road, having completed her apprenticeship at a business on the Florence Road.

The happy couple were joined by their extended family for a barbecue to celebrate this milestone anniversary.

A beautiful cake with a photo of the happy couple on their wedding day as a topper was prepared to mark this special occasion by Keegan’s Home Bakery.

Family and friends wished them every happiness on this special occasion and many more years of joy together.