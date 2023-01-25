Bray Community Noticeboard

Intervention training

The HSE provides free suicide intervention/prevention training in Wicklow as part of Ireland’s national strategy to reduce suicide called Connecting for Life.

If you use either link below, you will find various training options available such as safeTALK, Asist and Understanding Self Harm. Please note, all training is free and for over 18’s.

For more information, go to bookwhen.com/che or www.nosp.ie/training.

Bereaved support

Anam Cara invites all bereaved parents to start their journey with them. The charity operates fourteen face to face meetings across the country along with online support, its door is always open to new attendees.

CEO Shane O’Dwyer: “Those that come along for the first time can just be present, there is no obligation to speak. The first time joining a meeting can be the toughest part of the journey”.

Anam Cara can be contacted on 085 2888888 or by email info@anamcara.ie

Miles Matter

Anam Cara is launching “Miles that Matter”. It is asking participants to complete 280,000 steps in the month of February. People can do this any way they wish i.e. 10k steps a day, series of 10k runs, marathon etc. Participants register free of charge but are encouraged to fundraise. All participants receive a branded Anam Cara t-shirt and are fully supported on their fundraising journey.

Contact Jamie on j.conway@anamcara.ie for further information.

Purple House

Purple House provides a range of professional support services to people of all ages affected by cancer in Ireland.

There are also health awareness programmes, citizen information advice, Flood Cloud meal distribution, hospital transport, Purple House Choir, classes in yoga and mindfulness, CheckMeOut.ie health awareness campaigns aimed at 18-30 year olds and more. For a full list of services, visit www.purplehouse.ie.

Girl Guides

Irish Girl Guides needs you.

The group is seeking volunteers/leaders to help run meetings in the Bray and Enniskerry area. You need to be over 18. Hours of fun and learn new skills along the way.

Contact Anita on 089 4509277 or email rdoer@irishgirlguides.ie to join Ireland’s largest all-female organisation.

W.H. Five Loaves

Wicklow Homeless Five Loaves drop-in day centre on Main Street, Bray welcomes volunteers from all walks of life. Volunteers and their contributions are key to our success and without them we would not achieve our objectives. W.H. Five Loaves promotes the participation of student volunteers and although it is only short term it can be a meaningful experience and provide them with the opportunity to make a positive contribution to the less well-off in our community. Wicklow Homeless Five Loaves believes that everyone has a talent to share, an ear to listen or a service to provide.

More information is available at whfiveloaves.com.

Bridge Clubs

Cuala Bridge Club, Dargle Bridge Club and East Coast Bridge Club all play in The Open Door Daycare Centre on Vevay Road. Bray.

Bridge is played every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night at 7.30pm. The centre is wheelchair friendly with plenty of parking available.

If anyone is interested in joining or would like further information about the clubs please ring or send a message to the following numbers Wednesday - Dargle BC ( - Michael 087 9480151, Thursday - East Coast BC - Phil 087 2718505 or Friday Cuala BC - Susan 087 9485138

Care and Repair service

CARA (Care and Repair Action) service carries out small jobs such as hedge and grass cutting, minor carpentry, small paint jobs, replacing light bulbs, installing smoke alarms and moving light furniture for older and vulnerable people living in the Bray and North Wicklow areas. The CARA staff will first carry out a home visit survey to assess the work that needs doing – all our staff are Garda vetted and carry BAP ID cards. You only have to pay for the materials used, although we also gratefully accept voluntary donations.

Call CARA on 01 286 6080 or email whsce1@brayareapartnership.ie.

Active Retirement

Bray Active Retirement holds monthly meetings on the first Friday of the month in the Little Flower Hall at 10.30 a.m. Membership is open to retired men and women 50 years and over.

The association offers a range of activities including holidays, creative activities, learning programmes and sporting pursuits and afternoon tea dances, in various locations.

Membership details available at the Good Neighbour Mornings, Little Flower Hall, Holy Redeemer Parish, first Friday of the month 10.30 a.m. (Sept-June).

http://www.activeirl.ie email: helenmangan22@gmail.com or call 086 404 4232

Men’s Shed

Bray Men’s Shed is always open to new members. The group meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the mornings from around 10 a.m. “We get up to all sorts of activities and there is even a get together on Wednesday nights with music, and a bit of wood turning.” To find out more, pop along to its new location on Kilmantain Place. If you can’t get there in person email the group on braymensshed@gmail.com or dermotmcelroy@gmail.com

Refugee Council

Information for Ukrainians who have come to Ireland is available in English and Ukrainian on iamukrainian.ie.

Money advice

MABS is offering Money Management talks to all local groups. Please contact Bray MABS on 0818 07 2250. The MABS Helpline is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. South Leinster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is the State’s money advice service, guiding people through dealing with debt and support with money management. MABS has offices at 2 The Boulevard, Quinsboro Road, Bray. See mabs.ie.

Support

Anu Wicklow is the outreach service of Bray Women’s Refuge. Anu provides support and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence, their children, and the community. Anu says: “We offer support to empower you to make informed and rational decisions about what’s best for you, your children and your future.”

All of its services are confidential, entirely free of charge and run specifically for residents of County Wicklow. Bray Women’s Refuge can be contacted 24/7 on 01 2866163.

Jigsaw

Jigsaw Wicklow, based in Bray, wants to make sure that every young person’s mental health is valued and supported. Jigsaw is a team of supporters, professionals and volunteers who are passionate about supporting young people’s mental health. Jigsaw is for anyone aged 12 to 25 going through a difficult time – or someone concerned about them. Contact 01 5240796. Resources, articles and direct support are available on jigsawonline.ie.

Cancer Society

“We wouldn’t be able to provide the care and support we do without our amazing volunteers.” Your time, experience and enthusiasm can make a difference for people currently experiencing cancer, and in helping ensure fewer people get cancer in the future. Whether your role is in fundraising, service delivery or admin support, you can make a real difference. We’re always looking for volunteers. Email volunteer@irishcancer.ie for more.

Open Door

The Open Door Day Centre operates Monday to Friday on Vevay Road, Bray. Open Door provides facilities and activities for adults with physical disabilities as a result of multiple sclerosis, stroke, motor neurone disease, spina bifida, road accidents and others. The purpose-built centre offers easy access to the various activities within the building. The centre also provides carers and their families with a well-deserved break during the week. For further information, call 01 286 7123 or email info@opendoor.ie

See www.opendoor.ie.

Lakers Volunteers

Lakers supports adults and children with intellectual disabilities. Lakers runs over 60 activities a week for its 400 members, its centre is open six days a week, and is supported by over 160 volunteers. Volunteers are encouraged to take part in training opportunities within Lakers, Special Olympics Ireland and various sports bodies.

If you would like to volunteer, call Andrew​​​​ 01 2022694 email: info@lakers.ie

Parkinsons Choir

A fun singing group for people with Parkinsons, family, carers and friends meets every Monday morning in Ashford Community and Heritage Centre from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Led by Musical Director, Dara MacMahon, the group sings popular songs with movement that can help relieve symptoms and strengthen voices. For more, call Dara MacMahon on 086 8146926 or come along any Monday morning.