Bray comedian Dara Ó Briain describes meeting his birth mother for the first time just before the first lockdown

Lockdown has not made it easy to write comedy, Dara Ó Briain tells me. The usual incident and colour of life has been lacking, Zoom gigs seemed “really weird” and he’s not tech savvy enough to make videos. And so, crafting his new stand-up show, which he will tour this winter, has necessitated a bit of a “going inward”. The Wicklow comedian says he is wary of mentioning themes — “because people treat it like a contents list and say, ‘Nah’” — but he’s doing a bit about having to walk on a crutch (he had knee surgery earlier this year) and having one “slender lady calf” and one “hairy GAA one”. He’s nearly off the crutch now, but the joke is too irresistible, so it’s going with him on stage.

And there will be jokes about another fairly momentous period in his life, one he imagines the many journalists who have interviewed him over the years will be slightly peeved to have not heard about before. “I can just imagine them reading and saying, ‘Oh come on, you were sitting on that all along? And you didn’t tell us?’”

