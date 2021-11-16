Bray comedian Dara Ó Briain describes meeting his birth mother for the first time just before the first lockdown

Lockdown has not made it easy to write comedy, Dara Ó Briain tells me. The usual incident and colour of life has been lacking, Zoom gigs seemed “really weird” and he’s not tech savvy enough to make videos. And so, crafting his new stand-up show, which he will tour this winter, has necessitated a bit of a “going inward”. The Wicklow comedian says he is wary of mentioning themes — “because people treat it like a contents list and say, ‘Nah’” — but he’s doing a bit about having to walk on a crutch (he had knee surgery earlier this year) and having one “slender lady calf” and one “hairy GAA one”. He’s nearly off the crutch now, but the joke is too irresistible, so it’s going with him on stage.

And there will be jokes about another fairly momentous period in his life, one he imagines the many journalists who have interviewed him over the years will be slightly peeved to have not heard about before. “I can just imagine them reading and saying, ‘Oh come on, you were sitting on that all along? And you didn’t tell us?’”

The ‘that’ is, of course, the fact that he is adopted, and that somewhere within him there was a curiosity building its way toward a quest to find his biological family. Growing up in Bray, he always knew he was adopted, having been told as a child. But then it just receded in his consciousness. “It just becomes a background part of your life, and you kind of forget, bizarrely.” Even in the teenage years, when many kids might harbour, what he calls, “foundling fantasies”, he never uttered the phrase “you’re not my real parents”. And yet he did have questions about himself that he thought might be answered by tracking down his birth mother. “Like, ‘Why am I bald?’ Or, ‘Why am I so into maths.’ Things that you might think wouldn’t fit in with [my family].”

It was the film Philomena, about Irishwoman Philomena Lee’s quest to find her adopted son, that prompted the comedian to start his search. He dealt with the bureaucracy, and his parents were supportive. And yet, when the quest finally reached its conclusion before the first lockdown, the moment was not as dramatic as you might think. Ó Briain was nervous, he tells me, but “honestly, you’re meeting a stranger. It isn’t that I went in and said, ‘Oh my God, you’re the spit of me,’ or anything like that. It wasn’t an ‘aha’ moment. You’re just meeting a woman in her seventies.”

The reunion “didn’t answer any questions. That is literally the funniest thing I found out. It answers none of those questions that I had. It turns out, we’re all just random individuals. It’s not like an animated movie.”

He’s wary of giving too much away, partly out of a desire to be respectful of his birth mother’s right to her privacy, and partly because he’s going to cover the whole subject in his forthcoming stand-up tour, but that particular reason makes me picture an elderly woman finding out that her long lost child is THE Dara Ó Briain: was she a fan? “People ask that! She managed to keep that very quiet, if she was. She didn’t go, ‘Oh my God. I loved The Panel. Big fan of the show. Any chance of a selfie?’ No, the conversation was more about family history type stuff. Probably the best way to say it is that I had more time to prep for this because I was a little more conscious of making the choice [to find her] than she had done.”

There was no choice in the matter for her, in terms of giving him up, he says, while remaining necessarily vague about it. “Shame was the driving force. It’s kind of funny to hear people talking about cancel culture and, ‘Oh my, cancel culture’s really tough,’ and now you can’t say anything. I go, ‘Really, do they take your baby off you?’”

Was there something he wanted her to say, or some answer he expected from her as to why she gave him up? “No, because I didn’t come from there being a huge void or a gap or a jigsaw piece missing in my life. I was very content, I suppose. I don’t want to sound smug about the whole thing, but emotionally, both with my adopted family and my own family. My day-to-day emotional needs are very much taken up with my own kids. So it was very much, curiosity was much more the driving force.”

He hasn’t met his biological father yet — “that’s still a journey we’re on” — but he has been in contact with other members of his biological family. What have they become to him? “I have no idea, yet. This is all very recent. Actually, the genuine thing is you probably just get into the same family thing as anyone else with them. Sort of like, ‘Oh God, we’ve not spoken to them in ages, must give them a call.’”

Perhaps the lack of emotional catharsis is down to what he calls his “origin story”: “middle class boy discovered he wanted to be funny, and then overcame no obstacles.”

Ó Briain went to school at Coláiste Eoin, in Booterstown, which he describes as “a weird cultural outlier” (in that it’s an Irish language school surrounded by private schools) in south Dublin. At UCD, he marvelled at the “confidence” of those private schoolboys and girls. And envy, he says, is “a very handy emotion in terms of just actually telling you what you want to do with your life. And so, I wasn’t envying scientists quite as much as I was envying the people standing in front of the crowd.” Those were the debaters.

Ó Briain took part in the freshers competition during his second year and was soon winning competitions all around him. He spoke in the House of Lords and went on a tour of America, where he and his teammates would suavely arrive like Southern lawyers “going in with our Irish schtick, saying things like, ‘Why that was a lot of talk, wasn’t it? Fancy talk.’" College debating is a milieu that has given us some high achievers in Irish society — including, perhaps most famously, Sally Rooney — but Ó Briain remembers there being a “tragic” aspect to it: “The tuxedos, ringing the little bell, calling point of order, all that stuff.” And yet, crucially, given his later career, it helped him to see the crowd “as an organism, separate to a collection of people”.

He began losing his hair on a J1 in the US. “I have a lawyer friend of mine who says, ‘I still remember the shriek that you were in the bathroom, and then you did this, and you went, oh f**k, I’m going bald.’ So that was a beautiful morning in Boston.”

After graduating, he tried his hand at stand-up — he still recalls those nervous sweaty few hours before his first gig in Rathmines — and “grabbed any kind of creative/media” work that was available, including a column in the Sunday World and “bloody Echo Island (a children’s show on RTÉ), for God’s sake.” It was seven years into doing gigs before he felt confident enough to pack in the column. “And I couldn’t say, ‘I’m just, I’m going to be a comedian now,’ because it still felt like me going, ‘I should run away to the circus. Don’t tell me not to because I am a clown!’”

He recalls dealing with a heckler in those early years, who sat in the front row and watched impassively, saying “You can’t do this. You, just leave.” Afterwards, he confronted the man and was shocked when security asked Ó Briain to leave. “I thought, we’re having a 50-50 situation, but the security staff said, ‘Dara, you’ve got to step away here,’ and I go, ‘You work with me! He’s the guy who has to step away here,’ so I can only hope that guy has had to watch everything I’ve done since.”

He recalls doing a gig in Montreal soon after, in 2002, and the late, great Joan Rivers complimenting him on how well it had gone. “I remember going back to the hotel and bouncing around the room like Tigger and going, ‘Yes ... I can do this!’” Three years later, in 2005, his show was the biggest selling of the Edinburgh Festival and, the following year, he sold out nine nights at Vicar Street. “At the gigs, there was kind of a nightclub atmosphere, and my adrenaline rush coincided with loads of people arriving in the room and dancing, and to whom you, as a single man, have just been introduced to 400 of them. And so that was fun.” So did he meet many women through it? “I’m saying that occasionally you may have made a friend. I mean, there were people who were hounds about it…”

Were there drugs? “My drugs shame!” he laughs. “Dara constantly evaded any questions, but secretly we knew just below the Zoom that he’d racked up a massive fat line of gak,” he says writing the paragraph for me. “Phew, I said, as he bubbled crack slightly off camera.”

Ó Briain’s was a kind of friendly comedy. He was never mean, and it was a quality that seemed to prime him to make the leap into television. He’s done an “audit”, he says, of jokes from those early years that might get him cancelled now, but aside from some “lazy shorthands” for complex mental health conditions, nothing really springs to mind. He’s been described as “Terry Wogan’s heir apparent as Britain’s favourite Irishman” but he’s been joking about British identity long before Brexit was on our radar.

I wonder if now, given the mess they’ve made of everything, joking about the British breaks the comedy golden rule of ‘never punch down’? “That is hilarious. I mean, that is a snapshot of the situation we’re in: that the Irish are worried about making jokes about the British now. We might be, but I don’t think others are. On the last tour I had, I had a routine about the passport queues and having to turn to my family and go, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry. I have to take the faster passport queue than you do.’ I performed the joke in Germany and they just loved it. And I was thinking, if only there were a word in your language for taking pleasure in the misfortune of others.”

Comedy has changed hugely from when he started, with far more female comics now, even on the panel shows where he has long been a mainstay. I ask how he feels the BBC’s ban on all-male line-ups on such shows has worked out. “It’s worked out very, very well. I don’t book Mock [the Week] and I’ve never been in the room for that. The producers are very controlling about how they put the show together. I stopped fighting that fight long before this. But [the ban on all-male panels] had zero negative effect on the show, and certainly softened up. We had one panel where it was all male. We thought, ‘Oh, right. It’s just us.’ And it was just too many antlers and too much testosterone and stuff like that.”

He says that the power imbalances on the comedy circuit in recent times may have something to do with Irish comedy’s #MeToo moment — there have been a number of allegations and scandals in recent years. “When I was coming through, there was a sense of it being more of a level playing field; me and Deirdre O’Kane and Tara Flynn and Michelle Read and all the women who were coming through at that time. Clearly, in the 25 years since, it’s become a scene with more established people already there and younger people coming through, and that kind of creates that kind of imbalance. I think that’s a part of it.”

He’s been married to Susan, a surgeon, since 2006, and they have three children together. He’ll be 50 in a few months, and feels like he is “creaking about a bit” with the sore knee. Has he had any sort of mid-life crisis yet? “Like what?” he asks. I don’t know, existential longing… lycra … cycling? “Well, that’s just exercise. That would be handy. Let’s not treat that as a thing. I did cycling about 10 years ago, and I still have the expensive bike in the cupboard. So I think if I did cycling, that’d be great. I owned a sports car, I think, about 10, 15 years ago. I think when I started getting money, I thought, ‘Maybe I should buy fancy cars.’ And actually, it wasn’t so interesting, and I don’t mind not having a sports car now. Luckily, I’m in an industry in which I work with people who are younger, and so I’m allowed to kid myself that I’m still younger.”

His TV career continues to soar. It was recently announced he’ll be hosting Channel 4’s new daytime quiz, and there hardly seems to be a night of the week he is not on our screens. At times, he says, he now feels like “this weird uncle figure” in comedy, and he mentions young Irish comics like Killian Sundermann who were making brilliant videos during lockdown, while he was preoccupied with homeschooling. Recently, he was trying out stuff for a set when he looked down at the crowd and noticed, with horror, that most of them were about 23. “I looked at the piece of paper I had and it was like, ‘None of this is going to be of any knowledge or interest to them.’ And so I had to just ditch it and go, ‘Right. I’ve got nothing. Who are you?’” But like a fateful old horse, the club instincts re-engaged. The day was saved by a bit about the earth being attacked by spaceships and, by the end, he had them laughing their heads off.

And it made him think: “You know what? I’ve still got it. Put me in front of the kids and I can still do it.”

Dara Ó Briain’s So …Where Were We? tour continues in Vicar Street on November 13 and from November 17-20, in Wexford Opera House on January 13, UCH Limerick on January 14, Cork Opera House on January 20-22, INEC Killarney on January 28 and Royal Theatre Castlebar on January 29; and returns to Vicar Street for extra dates on March 31, April 1-2 and April 6-9