Bray chef ‘Charlo’ celebrates 50th birthday in style

There was heavy security at Bray Golf Club last Friday night as Karl Clarke celebrated turning 50 years young. Karl, also known as ‘Charlo The Chef’, hosts a regular cookery slot on Virgin Media AM while his day job is executive chef at Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services.

“Away from work, Karl is one of life’s great characters, always jolly and up for the laugh,” said friend Colm Mulligan. This was borne out at the party celebrations as Karl donned his Elvis suit and entertained all his friends and family with two tunes from the king of rock ‘n roll.

"Elvis was also well protected by his security team so no one could get to excited at the moves,” added Colm. “DJ Ger Fitzsimons belted out the tunes all night and everyone had a wonderful evening.”

Karl’s wife Michelle wished her husband a special birthday, as did son Charlie and daughter Addison, who also celebrated her birthday on the night.