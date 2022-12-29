Bray café NINE opens on Christmas day for Women’s Refuge

Bray business NINE opened it s doors on Christmas Day to brave sea dippers and many more to raise funds for Bray Women’s Refuge. The event was a huge success raising in excess of €2,200 in cash on the day with more funds still rolling in online via QR code donations.

NINE opened from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and served free tea, coffee and mulled wine to an estimated 250 plus crowd of customers.

Even people just passing 9b Albert Walk popped in to donate and support the event.

NINE’ s owner Matthew Forde Connolly said: “I chose to support the Bray Women’s Refuge as we wanted to help a local charity and the work that they do is so important for women and children in need.

"I know that the demand for these services often increases over the Christmas period so we wanted to help provide some much needed funds.

“I always said that when we opened that I would like to open on Christmas day, firstly to raise awareness and funding and secondly to give back to our customers that have been so kind to us since we opened. It was amazing to see how well supported the day was. We will definitely make it an annual event.”

