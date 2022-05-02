Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.7°C Dublin

Bray Bowling Club to hold open weekend

Bray seafront. file photo Expand

Close

Bray seafront. file photo

Bray seafront. file photo

Bray seafront. file photo

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Bray Bowling Club will hold an open weekend on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7.

The event will take place at the club's home in  Failte Park and the public is welcome to visit the club and try their hand at lawn bowling.

The sport of lawn bowling is played by both men and women. It is a lovely way to build fitness and to meet new friends.

The club will  be open on Friday, May 6 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and on Saturday, May 7 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. Visitors can tour the clubhouse and try the game. 

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

 All equipment will be provided. Soft shoes  or trainers should be worn. 

For further information, contact Frank Devlin on 086 3534673.

Privacy