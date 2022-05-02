Bray Bowling Club to hold open weekend

Bray Bowling Club will hold an open weekend on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7.

The event will take place at the club's home in Failte Park and the public is welcome to visit the club and try their hand at lawn bowling.

The sport of lawn bowling is played by both men and women. It is a lovely way to build fitness and to meet new friends.

The club will be open on Friday, May 6 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and on Saturday, May 7 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. Visitors can tour the clubhouse and try the game.

All equipment will be provided. Soft shoes or trainers should be worn.

For further information, contact Frank Devlin on 086 3534673.