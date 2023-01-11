Bray Bowling Club throws party for Nollaig na mBan

Shott Cup winners with their trophy, which the club last won forty years ago.

Friday, January 6, Nollaig na mBan, was celebrated at Bray Bowling Club, Failte Park, Adelaide Road with an evening event organised to present cups and medals won in 2022.

A large crowd saw the prestigious Shott Cup, last won by the club 40 years ago, presented to team captain Owen Byrne and Shott Cup medals presented to the 30 strong team. More awards were given out with the Division 5 league winners, the Vets 1 and Vets 3 all presented with their medals and cups from their Thursday morning league.

President John Dunne and Honorary Secretary Niall Shelley did the honours.

Winter is generally a quiet time of the year as the bowling club is an outdoor one, and weather conditions can impact on activities to a degree. The Bray club has a membership of around 90 people and is always open to new members.

Bray Bowling Club is ramping up for action following the festive period. Social bowling returns on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Competitions are on going however, Saturday, December 7 saw two Bray teams take to the rink in the All Weather Bowling League with contrasting results.

Bray ‘A’ travelled to Greenhills and got one point. Eamonn Kennedy’s rink were very unlucky in their match when the opposition skipper saved three shots with the very last bowl of the match.

Bray ‘B’ hosted Greenhills ‘B’ and they took all five points on offer to climb to second spot in their section. This coming Saturday sees all three teams in action with all three travelling to Dublin 6.

Both Bray ‘A’ and Bray ‘C’ travel to Rathmines to take on Leinster ‘A’ and ‘C’ respectively.

Bray ‘B’ travel to Kenilworth to lock horns with the locals. Bray Bowling club reminds members not to forget the Wednesday League that is back, and will run to the end of March.