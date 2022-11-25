Bray-based charity that helps homeless to benefit from Christmas concert

Every night of the year Bray Area Rough Sleepers Support (BARSS) provides support to the homeless and those in need in Bray. This December 1, they will host a fundraising concert at the Mermaid Theatre that plays a vital part in helping the group function.

The group is made up entirely by volunteers and carries out a nightly soup run where they provide hot food, hot drinks, sandwiches and snacks to anyone in need. The group operates a strict “no questions asked” policy, and no one is ever turned away. The group says its receives ‘absolutely no funding’ and is totally reliant on donations and fundraising to operate.

In these tough time the group is finding it more challenging to carry out its work, despite the community of Bray being very supportive. The group has noted a marked increase in the numbers accessing our service, and we know that is only going to grow as the winter begins to bite.

BARSS said: “We pride ourselves on ensuring a team is out on the streets of Bray every night, without fail. Hail, rain, Christmas or Covid - we’re there every night. This certainty is especially important to those of our clients who choose to only access our service for support. We held the first BARSS Christmas Concert last year, and it proved to be a huge success, enabling us to maintain and improve the level of services we provide. The concert is an evening of festive entertainment to get the Christmas feels going. There’ll be plenty of popular classics too.”

The concert will feature three performers: Hugo O’Donnell, Aimee Kearney and Samantha Brady. All are final year students in the Royal Irish Academy of Music, and have many performance successes under their belts.

Hugo is just off the stage in the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin, where he was performing in the widely reviewed production of William Tell with the Irish National Opera. Aimee, in addition to performing in the National Concert Hall and with the No.1 Army Band, was invited to appear in the Stars of the Future in Belfast during the summer. Samantha has a wide range of choral, operatic and chamber ensemble experience and recently made her German debut with the Berlin Opera Academy.

BARSS volunteer, Hugo said: “I have seen first hand, how crucial the support provided by BARSS is to many here in our community. As a singer, I’m just really happy that I can contribute to their work by helping to raise funds while also providing some entertainment for the season that’s in it.”

Commenting on the ongoing work done by the group, committee member Angela O’Donnell said: “We are so fortunate to have an amazing team of volunteers, whose commitment and enthusiasm makes our work possible. There are teams who provide hot food and sandwiches every night, and another team who go out each evening to our stops around the town. We ‘re always looking for more volunteers. We have an open page on Facebook where people can find out more information.”

The fundraising concert takes place at the Mermaid Arts Centre on December 1. Tickets from the box office 01 2724030 or online at www.mermaidartscentre.ie