Bray band Wyvern Lingo announce plans to take break from performing together

Saoirse Duane, Caoimhe Barry and Karen Cowley of Wyvern Lingo. Photo by Miguel Ruiz

Bray natives Wyvern Lingo have said they will be taking a break after their current run of shows.

The popular soul-pop trio said in a post on social media that they would be working on other projects during their break.

"As we jump into festival season, we thought it best to let you know that after this run of shows we are gonna go on a break.

"Wyvern Lingo has been everything to the three of us for the last decade (then some) and we’re all really excited/ready to work on other projects for a minute".

Wyvern Lingo is composed of Caoimhe Barry, Karen Cowley and Saoirse Duane.

The group is starting its summer tour with dates in Ireland, Germany and Switzerland. Last weekend they headlined the Summer Songs series show in Arklow.

Wyvern Lingo released their debut EP in Ireland in 2014, and the band toured with Hozier in the UK and at home.

Karen and Caoimhe both put in a double shift by singing backing vocals for their Wicklow friend during the tour.

Karen duetted with Hozier on 'In A Week' which featured on his debut album. The band signed to Rubyworks in 2015, and further touring with both Hozier and James Vincent McMorrow followed.

Their self-titled debut album was released in 2017 and nominated for a Choice Music Award. The follow-up ‘Awake You Lie’ was released two years later with a deluxe version released in 2021.

They have been based between Ireland and Germany in recent years.

Wyvern Lingo ’s cover of The Cranberries’ hit ‘Salvation’ was included on a album inspired by the legendary Irish band to support mental health charity Pieta.

They were also part of ‘Irish Women in Harmony' a collective of over 40 Irish female musicians who joined forces to record ‘Dreams’ to support Safe Ireland in 2020.

Their track ‘Used’ was featured in the first episode of the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s ‘Conversations with Friends’.

‘I Love You Sadie’ was included in the soundtrack to Irish film ‘Deadly Cuts’.

Wyvern Lingo were also praised by American supergroup No Doubt for their version of ‘Just a Girl’ recorded with Loah.

More recently, Wyvern Lingo supported Kodaline on their acoustic tour of Ireland.