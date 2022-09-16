Bray back garden site on market for €275,000 with planning permission

Site for sale on Florence Road in Bray, Co Wicklow.

A 0.04 acre site in the back garden of a Bray bungalow, with planning permission for a new house, has gone on the market for €275,000.

HJ Byrne Estate Agents is offering the 171 square metre site at Slieve Na Mon, Florence Road, with Wicklow County Council having granted permission for an A-rated, three-bedroom new build with accommodation extending to 186.36 metres.

The site is to the rear of a large, detached bungalow and is being sold by the current occupants. Access will be via Stable Lane to the rear. The site occupies roughly half of the bungalow’s mature back garden.

The Florence Road area is highly sought after and is central to all activities in Bray. Only minutes from the train station and famous mile long seafront, which ends at Bray Head.

Agents have said that due to spiralling material and building costs, the ‘vendors are open to offers’.