Bray artist Hannah Sayers raffles art to support Breast Cancer Research Institute

Hannah Sayers Art. Some of Hannah Sayers art on display in Greystones Library

Jessica Lamb

FRESH from a week-long exhibit at Greystones Library, Bray artist Hannah Sayers has started a raffle inspired by Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Hannah is offering two colourful, yet subtle, paintings of birds in an online raffle, with all proceeds going to help the Breast Cancer Research Institute in Galway.

Each raffle entry costs €10, and art fans may enter as many times as they like.

The fundraising raffle is open to donations until November 5 and can be found at sayersstudio.com.

For more details on other ways you can get involved in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.

