Bray artist 1iing Heaney talks about her pioneering computer art

Waiting at the appointed spot to conduct the interview, your reporter was not quite sure what to expect. The artist he was due to meet for afternoon tea had to be female surely. The name Liing he had written down seemed vaguely Asian perhaps. The reality, when she hoved cheerfully into sight, was indeed a woman but she was not of Chinese stock.

And she was not Liing at all, but 1iing, with the digit 1 (one) instead of the initial ‘L’. How the hell to pronounce that? Try saying Ling. That’s Ling as in the fish? Yes, Ling is fine, just like the fish, she reassured your reporter.

And then she laughed, not at all offended at the comparison. 1iing, pronounced like the fish, is not someone who takes herself too terribly seriously. Yet it became quickly clear that the 31-year-old is no lightweight. 1iing is what she goes by because it is a brand name that helps her stand out from the crowd. She is a professional artist and her practice (in the same sense that a doctor has a practice) benefits from being promoted.

So, she is 1iing and 1iing is more than happy to meet the man from the newspaper. It’s all part of doing business. The distinctive handle, by the way, is a play on the second syllable of a more conventional given name.

As Aisling Heaney, she was brought up along with her older brother Eoin in Bray. The family home is in Sidmonton Gardens – behind the Loreto, she explains helpfully. Her father, Michael Heaney, is a history teacher, now happily retired from St Laurence College in Loughlinstown. Her mother, Deirdre Quinsey, is best known as a teacher of Irish dancing.

Deirdre’s love of the dance was picked up by the daughter growing up in Bray. Much of her time from the age of four or five until deep into her teens was preoccupied with dancing. She attended the classes her mother conducted, often three or four times a week. Small wonder that the jigging and the reeling rubbed off. 1iing/Aisling competed at dancing events to an often high level and vastly enjoyed the experience, as exercise and as art.

She first attended St Patrick’s primary school and then graduated to the Loreto on Vevay Road. Asked about her time there, she gives the experience a lukewarm review: “fine, no strong feelings about it”.

She gave hockey a try but in all honesty preferred hanging out with friends to battering a ball into a goal. As a scholar, she was drawn to geography and her father’s pet subject, history. But she makes no claims to having been greatly academic and quotes a school report from a maths teacher: “Aisling daydreams too much”.

The one constant from first year to sixth was (no surprise) art. From an early age, she determined to keep up an interest in a topic to which she was drawn like iron to a magnet though she had other outlets for her performing and creative instincts.

At the age of seven, she was despatched to the Bray School of Music to learn piano. She continued to tinkle the ivories until she was 18 years old. In the end, however, she finally concluded that she preferred listening to playing.

Then, there was the dancing. Her mother shied away from the ultra-competitive world of €1,000 dresses and elaborate ringlets.

Still, the events she took part in she rates as a very enjoyable and she continues to dabble to this day. In 2018, for instance, she collaborated with Emily Aoíbheann, an ‘aerial performer’ adept at circus tricks.

Together, they undertook what 1iing calls deconstruction of Irish dancing to present a show at a venue in Talbot Street where trapeze met tap.

When still in school, with serious choices to be made as the Leaving Cert approached, she took a Saturday morning art class in Dún Laoghaire. Having discarded science subjects, she was being pulled further and further in that direction. Dún Laoghaire gave her the makings of a portfolio which led her on to that launch pad of many a career – BIFE, the Bray Institute of Further Education.

And it was there, under Annette Vella, that thinking creatively became a nine to five discipline, five days a week. Painting and drawing were only the start of it, with BIFE also opening the way into the world of animation, where art meets computers. The course encouraged a degree of independence in pursuing the subjects and techniques which interested her, fostering self-belief.

1iing’s prize was a place at that National College of Art and Design where she pursued her interest in three dimensional animation. 3D animation – think ‘Toy Story’ or just about anything else from the Pixar movie studio. It has become not only a technique for producing child-friendly films, but also a medium of serious artistic expression.

The college is Ireland’s finest, with a tradition of well-grounded excellence, but 1iing found herself among a bunch of radicals who were no respecters of established traditions.

They were armed with laptops rather than paint palettes or sculptor’s chisels, the vanguard of what may prove to be a new age in art.

Not tied to easels, she and her 3D comrades tended to be shunted around from spade to space within the campus. On the other hand, the friendships made and the technical support offered helped her to complete the four years.

As a diversion, 1iing joined a burlesque troupe, once taking to the stage at the Knockanstocken Festival in Blessington as a dancer with Saucy Jack & The Bang Bang Band. It was hilarious, but it was not a meaningful money maker.

The challenge posed by the transition from being a student to being a full-time artist is one that has a high casualty rate. Engineers walk out of college and into engineering jobs. Doctors come out of medical school and go into hospitals.

3D animators come out of NCAD and: “After college I got a job in a takeaway cum restaurant,” she recalls. Then, she adds: “but I always kept my practice going.” Maintaining, sustaining, retaining the idea that she was an artist required commitment.

In a field of human endeavour where reputation is as valuable as talent, she had next to no standing beyond a contribution to the graphics of a video game.

She inched up the greasy pole with an invitation to take up a residency at the MART art gallery and studio in Rathmines.

She used the six months there to improve her grasp of the latest animation software. From Rathmines, 1iing moved back to Sidmonton Gardens, taking over the attic in the family home. Then came an invitation to go to the Burren in County Clare where she shared studio space and amazing scenery with three other artists.

“The four of us got on really well. That residence in the Burren was a vital part of the development of my art practiced. It all started from that,” she muses. “It was a supportive environment and it came as a lot of people I knew from college had stopped being artists.” Others stopped, but 1iing Heaney persevered, mounting an exhibition in Galway with her Clare comrades.

She made short, animated videos. She made prints from her work. She threw herself into the experience and began to reap rewards. The director of the gallery where the group show was staged invited the young woman from County Wicklow to come back with a solo exhibition.

That was in March of 2018. Though she was still not confident that she could support herself through the practice, 1iing was definitely on the way up. She kept on the restaurant work until 2020, aware that some of the projects she undertook were simply not commercial: “Sometimes my work is not saleable – but that’s okay.”

Creating music videos and album artwork for various artists has given her a presence on YouTube. And she has been adopted for promotion by the arts department of Wicklow County Council.

With backing from the council, a 1iing show took over the Courthouse Art Centre in Tinahely recently, with computer generated images drawn from the nearby Tomnafunshogue Woods.

Leaves and mushrooms and trees from the woods were put through the software and then fragmented across 12 screens to dramatic effect. She is very aware that hers is a pioneering discipline.

“My work is very technical. The computer does not do the work for you – it takes just as much time as hand drawing. The computer is just another tool,” she comments. Though she now lives in Sutton, on the far side of Dublin Bay from her hometown, she keeps in constant touch with her roots with the help of the DART.

She also knows her way well to Tinahely, not only because of the installation there with its dozen screens, but also because she has been artist-in-residence there. She spends 10 days at a time there, staying in a lovely local B&B.

The 1iing brand has also made its mark at the Mermaid in Bray where she had an exhibition last year, but the venue in the south of the county has a special place in her heart: “The support from the Courthouse has been amazing.”