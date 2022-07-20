Bray Air Display out to inspire on big comeback this weekend, says festival director

Julianne McKeon, age 11, from Tullamore, Co. Offaly; General Officer Commanding Air Corps, Brigadier General Rory O’Connor and Sé Pardy, Director, Bray Air Display, up close to a Boeing Stearman at the launch of Bray Air Display 2022. After a two-year hiatus the award winning and hugely popular Bray Air Display will make a welcome return this summer on Sunday 24th July 2022. And it will be back bigger and better than ever with an incredible line up including none other than the world-famous Red Arrows. This year’s event will see the Bray Air Display team up with the Irish Air Corps who are celebrating 100 years of Irish military aviation. The free, family event is one of the most popular air shows in Europe and Ireland’s biggest air festival, attracting thousands to the Co. Wicklow seaside town to marvel at amazing aerobatics. Photo by Jeff Harvey.

After a three-year pandemic-enforced break the Bray Air Display returns this weekend for an event Festival Director Sé Pardy hopes will inspire the next generation of engineers and pilots.

Beginning on Saturday, July 23, the festival will see some of the biggest and most famous display teams and individual acts from around the world as they take to the skies for two days of high-octane entertainment, including the Red Arrows blazing a trail over the Bray skies on Sunday, July 24.

“We’re expecting around 100,000 people, there’s a huge pent-up demand for shows like this, it will be one of the biggest events in the country this year, bigger than Electric Picnic, bigger than any GAA match,” said Sé.

Commending the huge team of volunteers who help to make the festival such a success every year, Sé, who works in the aviation industry himself, said he hopes the sight of so many vintage and high-end aircraft may inspire those in attendance.

“It’s a family day event really, you can spend a lot of money or you can go to the beach and watch the planes flying overhead. We want to encourage the next generation of engineers and pilots, because everyone involved has a great passion for what they’re doing,” he said.

And while the aim is to create as exciting and entertainment a weekend as possible, the festival director is conscious of the need to make the event as environmentally sustainable as possible

“At the event we’ll have an Aer Lingus neo aircraft which is much more sustainable in terms of fuel consumption, and some of Emerald Airlines newer models. We’re encouraging members of the public to leave no trace when they visit, to carpool or use public transport. We know we all have a part to play on this and that we have a bit to go but it’s a journey for all of us to take.”

In addition to the Arrows, the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will see the iconic and historic Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane fly in formation, and the military theme will continue as the Irish Air Corps celebrate 100 years in existence with a special aviation performance. The spectacular Royal Jordanian Falcons aerobatic team return all the way from the West Asian Kingdom and the Irish Parachute Club and The Black Knights will freefall onto Bray beach before the Swedish Saab 37 Viggen, aka the Thunderbolt, wows audiences.

Eddie Goggins, aka The Flying Dentist, will deliver another “jaw-dropping performance” while there will be some old world glamour courtesy of the Irish Historic Flight Foundation Chipmunk and Stearman aircraft. There will be further vintage aviation in the guise of the P51 Contrary Mary and the Catalina Flying Boat, while The Garda Air Support Unit will once more make a flying visit.

Ireland’s newest regional airline Emerald Airlines will showcase some of its crafts and the Aer Lingus Airbus A320 is being described as “a showstopper”. The search and rescue teams then will showcase the work and the role they play in safeguarding Irish lives.

As well as the entertainment in the sky there’s plenty of action on the ground; where you can enjoy the thrills and spills of the Seafront Funfair, dine alfresco at the Food and Craft Village or experience a breath-taking helicopter ride over Bray Head throughout the festival weekend.