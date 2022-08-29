Bray acts to light up Electric Picnic

An impressive group of acts from Bray will perform at this year’s Electric Picnic. The famous Stradbally , Co Laois festival returns from September 2th to the 4th with Bray’s own king of comedy Adam Burke the master of ceremonies at the Comedy Arena.

Adam has been at the heart of the comedy scene in Ireland for over 15 years and has brought a lot of laughter to Bray. He is the mastermind behind the Bray Comedy Festival, and the man behind the Hardy Har comedy club at the Harbour Bar for 14 years. Adam will be hosting the Comedy Arena at Electric Picnic for the entire weekend. He will perform alongside some Irish comedy greats like Dylan Moran, Jason Byrne, Deirdre O Kane, David O Doherty and the TikTok sensation Killian Sunderman.

Adam’s old neighbour, from three doors down in Mountainview Drive no less, DJ Shannen Blessing will also be performing. Her high energy set will blast out on the Anachronica stage. Shannen is making a big name for herself as a DJ and this festival is a huge gig for her given she is still so young.

Columbia Mills, Ireland’s sometimes described as Ireland’s answer to The National will bring its blend of indie and electronic music to the Salty Dog stage. Formed by two Bray brothers Fiacra and Uisneagh- Treacy the band has released two critically aclaimed albums to date: A Safe Distance to Watch and CCTV. A new album Heart of a Nation drops in October. Bray’s Sean Begley will perform as part of Na Gaelgáirí in An Puball Gaeilge at Mindfields.

Adam is really excited to get the top job at the comedy stage as he has been working hard fine tuning his new solo show “Prison Pirates and the World’s Most Dangerous Man”.

Recently he played the 3 Arena with Bingo Loco. Audiences around Ireland can see his new show on the festival circuit from October this year. Sadly all the tickets for Electric Picnic are sold out but if you’re lucky enough to have one make sure you say hello to Adam and the gang from beautiful Bray.