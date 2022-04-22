Blues legend Don Baker comes to Bray in May

Blues musician Don Baker has been on a spiritual journey to heal himself from the trauma of his childhood. Picture by David Cantwell

Don Baker will perform at the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray on Friday, May 6.

Having just turned 70 and with 55 years on the road, Don has had an amazing career. He will bring his latest tour to Bray for one night only.

Harmonica player, singer-songwriter and actor he has headlined concerts with Tom Jones and Van Morrison. He also acted opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in the Oscar nominated ‘In the Name of the Father’ and been declared by Bono as ‘The greatest harmonica player in the World.

In January 2022, he released his latest album, ‘Legacy’. This is his first ever collection of harmonica instrumentals as recorded over the last 40 years of his career.

After two years off the road, he tours his new ‘Blues Man Tour’ which features stories of his life and of life on the road. The evening will also include legendary performances from a consummate entertainer who have engaged, enchanted and charmed audiences over the years of his distinguished career.

Tickets cost €25.

For more information or to book, visit mermaidartscentre.ie