Blessington pupils meet racehorse and trainer at HRI Racing Juniors day

Pupils from Blessington National School and St Brigid's National School in Foxrock meet racehorse trainer John McConnell, groom Emily Grifferty and racehorse Anna Bunina at the HRI Racing Juniors education day at Leopardstown Racecourse.

A huge group of pupils from Blessington National School had the opportunity to meet a racehorse, its trainer and its groom at the first of Horse Racing Ireland’s 2023 Racing Juniors educations days earlier this month.

A total of 172 5th and 6th class children from Blessington NS and St Brigid’s National School in Foxrock, Co Dublin got a behind-the-scenes tour of Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin.

There they met racehorse trainer John McConnell from Meath, racehorse Anna Bunina and groom Emily Grifferty, to learn about a racehorse’s day-to-day routine and how the trainer prepares them to run in a race.

They also meet the racecourse ground staff and got to take a short walk around the racecourse to see how the ground is maintained and see the fences and hurdles horses jump in races up close.

Perhaps the most interactive part of the day was when the children got a demonstration from RACE (Racing Academy & Centre of Education), using the racehorse simulator, and were shown how to ride a racehorse.

As part of the visit, each pupil received a HRI Racing Juniors goodie bag, which includes a racing workbook and goodies.

Heather Downey, Youth Marketing Executive for Horse Racing Ireland, said: “It was brilliant to see such engagement from the pupils at Leopardstown

"They really enjoyed their behind-the-scenes experience. Hopefully we will see many of the children and their families come racing to their local tracks this year.

“We have juniors education days pencilled in for Fairyhouse, The Curragh, Naas, Galway and Navan and we will be adding more racecourses to the list in the coming weeks.”