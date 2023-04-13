Blessington Community College staff undergo life-saving training

Blessington Community College staff and teachers took part in an important life-saving workshop hosted by the local Community First Responder Unit this month.

Every staff member participated in the crucial training seminar, which saw members of the Blessington Community First Responder Unit’s provide instruction on the CPR technique and how to use a defibrillator.

Principal of Blessington Community College, Kieran Burke, was full of praise for the volunteers from the First Responder Unit, saying:

“Simon Taylor, who is a local First Responder, came into the school and very kindly volunteered his services to us. Community responder Niamh was also here, along with Donal Rossiter - who is also a fireman and was caretaker at the school for years - and they were a fantastic help too.

“We had all the staff in the gym and they all had the opportunity to perform CPR on the dummies and were informed how to use a defibrillator. We have a defibrillator here at the school of course, and we hope we never have to use it.

“We do this kind of refresher training every so often, as it’s so important that we keep staff abreast of these techniques. We actually had fire warden training here recently for our school fire wardens, where they practiced drills and that kind of thing, using fire extinguishers and so on.

“There are also number of teachers on the staff who are trained up in first aid and we run a refresher course for them every couple of years too. We are due to have our next one in May and we will also look to expand the number of teachers who are trained in first aid.

“We’re very lucky that our own caretaker here, Lee Brennan, is a First Responder and a fireman. He’s a great help to us in case of emergency.”