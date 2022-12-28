Blessington Community College embrace TikTok as creative tool

Driven by a desire to create better engagement between their students, faculty and the wider community, Blessington College have taken their first tentative steps into the exciting world of TikTok.

Having posted their first video on the platform recently, the west Wicklow school have already received fantastic feedback from pupils and parents alike and, with over 10.5,000 views and counting on TikTok, their rendition of the ‘Lady Gaga Does Wednesday Adams Dance’ has also struck a cord online.

Art teacher and Blessington Community College PRO, Tanya Twyford Troy said that Principal Kieran Burke and all the staff are absolutely thrilled with the response they have received so far. As Tanya explained, it was somewhat of an inevitability that the west Wicklow school would join the platform, given the school’s (and their principal’s) affinity for the performing arts.

“We have a recent history in getting involved in dances that involved the whole school,” Tanya said. “Two years ago, right in the middle of Covid, we decided to try the Jerusalema Challenge, for ‘Stand Up’ week. Now, this was long before the gardai did it!

“A lot of the drive to do it came from our principal, Kieran Burke, who is very supportive of the arts in general – particularly the performing arts. When we did our first school musical, in 2017, he was pushing everyone to get involved in it.

“Kieran had seen that a principal and a few teachers in Athy were taking on the Jerusalema Challenge and he came in to a group of us and said: ‘Can we do this?!’ So, we said we’d give it a go. The whole school ended up getting involved and it was a really incredible day.

“It was right in the middle of the horrors, when everyone was still on lock down, but schools were still in. Children weren’t allowed to mingle in groups of more than 15 and it was just terrible. But, dressed in all the colours of the rainbow, the entire Blessington Community College got involved and it was just such a great lift for everyone after such a hard time. We are indebted to Sinéad O’Brien, who helped us choreograph the dance.

Empowered by the success of their Jerusalema Challenge, Tanya and her colleagues endeavoured to further ingrain the performing arts in the fabric of the school.

The following year, as part of their Pieta Amber Flag initiative application, some of the school’s music students recorded a version of a song by The Heathers – with their permission – called ‘It’s Alright Not To Feel OK’.

“When TikTok became a thing, I just knew we would go for it eventually, especially with Kieran as principal!” Tanya joked. “All these viral dances were right in his wheel house. I’m an art teacher, so I kept an eye on it naturally. When Junk Kouture (a recycled fashion competition) came around I joined TikTok, just to familiarise myself with it, because it’s used so much in that initiative - I knew the kids were going to have to use it

“So, rather than it being a social media nightmare for the school, we tried to incorporate it as a creative tool. I had been toying around with the idea of having a TikTok page for the art room, to post mini-tutorials and showcase the children’s projects, that kind of thing.

“The other driving factor was that, when we would post any of our dances or anything like that on our Facebook page, you’d go and ask the children what they thought of it, and not one of them had seen it. That’s when we realised that the kids weren’t really engaging with that platform as much as they had been.”

When the school’s annual Christmas jumper day rolled around this year Tanya had an epiphany of sorts. As she thought of Principal Burke dressed as Santa, as he does every year, she knew that the day had come for the school to join the TikTok revolution.

“I had been keeping an eye on some of the viral dances and making sure they would be appropriate for the school,” Tanya continued. “We have to be able to speak the language of our kids and understand how they’re interacting with the world, so I knew engaging with TikTok, instead of it being an outside force, was an important step to take.

“So, when Christmas jumper day rolled around, I took the bull by the horns and asked Kieran if he wanted to have a go at the dance. He’s a great dancer, let me tell you. The kids practised it for a bout a half an hour, whereas he had it down on his second try!

“So, we recorded it and posted it online and we’ve had over 10,500 views so far! I know that’s not a lot in TikTok land, but for our first post – that we haven’t really pushed too much – it certainly seems like a lot! It was dreamed up in half an hour after all, which I think is the beauty of it really. They’re not big production value projects that require a lot of time or resources.”

With the sound of positive feedback from parents ringing in her ears, Tanya said that the school will definitely be exploring TikTok as a creative tool going forward. Their second video, of sixth year students and Principal Burke performing the ‘My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle’ dance also has over 10,500 views.

“We weren’t sure what the response would be, but it’s been so positive, it’s something we’re definitely going to run with. Our principal is very keen on it too, maybe even more than the students! It’s just such a great way for him, us and the wider community to positively engage with the students.

“Our next project will be the January Challenge, for International Creativity Month, where we’ll be posting a video a day, to try to promote well-being. Watch this space.”