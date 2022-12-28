Wicklow

Blessington Community College embrace TikTok as creative tool

Blessington Community College's Dance day for positive mental health. Photo: Liz White Expand
Blessington Community College's Jerusalema Challenge for Rainbow day. Photo: Liz White Expand
The school's second video of sixth years doing the 'My Money Don&rsquo;t Jiggle Jiggle' dance has over 10.5 k views. Expand
Blessington Community College's TikTok video has over 10,500 views. Expand

Blessington Community College's Dance day for positive mental health. Photo: Liz White

Blessington Community College's Jerusalema Challenge for Rainbow day. Photo: Liz White

The school's second video of sixth years doing the 'My Money Don&rsquo;t Jiggle Jiggle' dance has over 10.5 k views.

Blessington Community College's TikTok video has over 10,500 views.

Blessington Community College's Dance day for positive mental health. Photo: Liz White

wicklowpeople

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

Driven by a desire to create better engagement between their students, faculty and the wider community, Blessington College have taken their first tentative steps into the exciting world of TikTok.

Having posted their first video on the platform recently, the west Wicklow school have already received fantastic feedback from pupils and parents alike and, with over 10.5,000 views and counting on TikTok, their rendition of the ‘Lady Gaga Does Wednesday Adams Dance’ has also struck a cord online.

