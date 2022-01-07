Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Blazing a trail from Bray to South Sudan

Over a WhatsApp call, reporter David Medcalf spoke to Sr Orla Treacy of the Loreto order, a visionary educator who set up a school for girls in South Sudan 15 years ago in conditions very different to those of her native town of Bray

Loreto Sister Orla Treacy speaks to students at the Loreto Secondary School in Maker Kuei, South Sudan. Treacy, from Ireland, is the director of the school, which brings girls from throughout the country to study together. Photo: Paul Jeffrey/Life on Earth Pictures Expand
Aliric and family at the Loreto schools, clinic and community in Maker Kuei, South Sudan. Expand
Sr Orla Treacy receives the Presidential Distinguished Service Award from President Michael D. Higgins at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin in December 2021. Expand
Graduates. Expand

Close

Loreto Sister Orla Treacy speaks to students at the Loreto Secondary School in Maker Kuei, South Sudan. Treacy, from Ireland, is the director of the school, which brings girls from throughout the country to study together. Photo: Paul Jeffrey/Life on Earth Pictures

Loreto Sister Orla Treacy speaks to students at the Loreto Secondary School in Maker Kuei, South Sudan. Treacy, from Ireland, is the director of the school, which brings girls from throughout the country to study together. Photo: Paul Jeffrey/Life on Earth Pictures

Aliric and family at the Loreto schools, clinic and community in Maker Kuei, South Sudan.

Aliric and family at the Loreto schools, clinic and community in Maker Kuei, South Sudan.

Sr Orla Treacy receives the Presidential Distinguished Service Award from President Michael D. Higgins at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin in December 2021.

Sr Orla Treacy receives the Presidential Distinguished Service Award from President Michael D. Higgins at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin in December 2021.

Graduates.

Graduates.

/

Loreto Sister Orla Treacy speaks to students at the Loreto Secondary School in Maker Kuei, South Sudan. Treacy, from Ireland, is the director of the school, which brings girls from throughout the country to study together. Photo: Paul Jeffrey/Life on Earth Pictures

wicklowpeople

This series of interviews has been running for more than four years, with just one rule to guide the selection of interviewees. The rule is that no one is profiled twice. It’s as simple as that – no repeats, no second bite of the cherry, no return trips or revisions.

No repeats, except here in the case of Orla Treacy, the Bray native who first graced this section of the newspaper back in 2018. Orla – Sr Orla – is an exceptional figure in so many ways as a trailblazer and innovator that she well merits a second conversation.

Privacy