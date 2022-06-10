Bernard Farrell’s brush with fame on stage

If Bernard Farrell (now 80) had lived out his life as an administrator with Sealink, making sure that their ferries sailed smoothly, then it would have been no great surprise. After all, the man from Sandycove in Dun Laoghaire was following in his father’s footsteps as Farrell senior was also employed by the same company.

However, there was another aspect to Bernard’s upbringing which nurtured the artistic, dramatic side of his personality. His mother had a Shakespearean quotation for every occasion and the family regularly ventured into the city centre to enjoy an evening of theatre. Parents and three children (Bernard and his two sisters) treated themselves not only to the high art of the Abbey but also to the laughs of Maureen Potter.

And whenever the circus came to town, they all relished the slapstick and high-wire acts in the big top too.

In short, performance was always something to be taken seriously but never too solemnly. The little lad who thrilled to the acrobats one week and Micheál MacLiammoir the next did not immediately take to writing plays.

As a young man he had his day job, which offered the companionship and banter of the office, while also dabbling in journalism and short story writing as a side-line. His storties into print were generally submitted under the nom de plume Michael Farrell, so the success of his first play came as all the more of a surprise.

Bernard Farrell progressed to become one of the most successful playwrights of his generation, a pillar of the Abbey and a hit all around the world. He may have lacked the intellectual aura of a Brian Friel but his output over the decades has consistently entertained and provoked.

He was closing fast on his fortieth birthday when ‘I Do Not Like Thee Doctor Fell’ became a hit in 1979, first in the Peacock and then upstairs on the big stage at the Abbey. His father died without seeing the triumph unfold but at least he had the chance to read the script before it went into rehearsal and he declared: ‘It should work.’

It certainly did work: ‘It has been translated into nine languages and it is regarded as a great play,’ reports the author. He is happy that it is considered great but acknowledges with a smile that it is also a commercial hit – ‘my agent sends me the royalties.’

The way Bernard remembers it, the novelty of seeing professional actors delivering his lines at first seemed almost a lark. He recalls being surrounded by friends after ‘Doctor Fell’ had its premiere, with a party that continued far into the wee hours. It was around 4 a.m. when it was decided that the revellers simply must find out what the theatre critics had made of it.

So they jumped into three cars and drove in convoy around the city centre. First stop was Burgh Quay to collect the verdict of Michael Sheridan in the ‘Irish Press’. He loved it. Next they crossed the Liffey to find out what Desmond Rushe reckoned in the ‘Irish Independent’. He too urged his readers to go see. Then the party goers sped back over O’Connell Bridge to pick up the early edition of the ‘Irish Times’. Hat-trick. David Nowlan gave the newcomer his ringing endorsement.

It was at this point that the whoops and the yells and the laughter died down, as the enormity of what was happening became evident. Bernard Farrell now had decisions to make – was he to continue as a clerical salary earner or should he take a punt on his ability to write witty scripts? Joe Dowling at the Abbey was looking for more of the same but the newly fledged playwright was still clocking in each day at the Sealink passenger office at North Wall.

In the end, the decision to leave was easy enough, though there was an obstacle to making a smooth break. He wrote his letter of resignation in 1980 and reported to the staff officer, who proved stubbornly unwilling to accept it. The senior man laid out all the reasons why it might not be a good idea to leave in favour of a new career as a full-time writer.

Bernard had already racked up 17 years of service on his way to a guaranteed pension – did he want to throw that away? He was well regarded in Sealink, with every prospect of soon having his own office and a company car – was that not attractive? Suppose his initial stage success was followed by some stinkers of reviews – where would he go then?

‘Take that back,’ the well meaning staff officer handed over the letter. ‘I will pretend I haven’t seen it.’ Two days later the letter was back on his desk, confirming that the former station announcer and clerk would from now on be devoting himself to writing, without the distraction of regular employment.

He began churning out fresh work, not just ‘Canaries’, his second Abbey play, with its side-splitting examination of Irish holiday-makers abroad. He also surfed the airwaves, with radio plays, and began experimenting with television scripts.

Word of this fresh talent must have reached London, as he found himself heading to Broadcasting House to make a pitch to the BBC. The producer due to interview him was running behind schedule. So he was directed to a waiting room where by chance Belfast playwright Graham Reid was also brought to cool his heels.

The two men knew of each other though they had never met but they quickly struck up a rapport as the producer continued to keep him on hold. By the time two hours had passed in this limbo, the pair had dreamed up an outline of a programme, set in Northern Ireland and exploring the comedy of Catholic versus Protestant. And that’s how ‘Foreign Bodies’ came into being, extending over three series with six episodes in each, co-written by the Farrell/Reid combination of chance acquaintances.

Back in Ireland, RTE turned to the rising star of theatre when ‘Glenroe’ creator Wesley Burrows suffered a heart attack. The substitute boned up on country life in response to the SOS from Donnybrook and ended up contributing 18 episodes to the much loved national institution.

His appetite for work has spawned an impressive body of theatrical work – at least 21 plays. If not premiered at the Abbey (where he was a member of the board for seven years up

to 2004) then they have first been seen in the Gate, Waterford or the Laguna Playhouse in California.

‘The man in Sealink was right,’ he muses all the same. ‘It is a risky business.’ Still it has served him well. He now describes himself as semi-retired – ‘I’m never doing nothing’ – and reveals that he always tried to keep on an even keel by maintaining a nine to five writing routine, armed with much nothing more than a trusty Bic biro.

He and wife Gloria first met on a holiday in Czechoslovakia when she was a trainee teacher while he had his job at the ferry port. They did not see each other for ten years but became re-acquainted in Belgium in 1981. She was working on the Continent when he arrived in Antwerp with a production of ‘I Do Not Like Thee Doctor Fell’.

The couple married in 1985 and they decided to reside in Greystones after Gloria took over the running of a Montessori school in the town. Like Malahide but on the Southside, that was how he thought of the place. He recalls how the newlyweds drove out from Bray, where they had been house hunting without hitting the jackpot, and looked down on the old harbour: ‘Doesn’t that look gorgeous,’ was his wife’s reaction.

He was also smitten, liking the fact that the town is by the sea, an essential criterion for the Sandycove native. They have never had cause to regret settling in Redford Park and the tree they planted in the front garden is now full-size.

‘I love the fact that it’s a boulavardy town,’ says Bernard, who goes on to explain his unusual choice of adjective: ‘It has more coffee shops than pubs. And it has lovely restaurants. It’s an exceptional place to live though it’s expanding in all directions. It’s losing its gentleness but it’s still where I love living.’ He deeply appreciates that neighbours thought to bring meals for him and Gloria during lockdown, surely a sign of good community spirit.

At present he is enthusiastically immersed in a revival of ‘Happy Birthday Dear Alice’ which was inspired by a tour of nursing homes seeking suitable accommodation for his late mother, who was aged ninety at the time. The bleaker the subject, the funnier the script, is his unofficial motto.

The play was first presented by Red Kettle in Waterford during 1994, with audiences singing along to ‘I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles’ each night in the Theatre Royal as the curtain came down. Jim Nolan is directing once more as the play goes on tour to venues in Waterford, Dun Laoghaire, Wexford, New Ross, Ennis, Limerick and Kilkenny, with Mark Lambert and Catherine Byrne starring.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​