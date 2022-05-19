‘Beautiful day’ as Ukrainians help Bray Coastcare clean-up

Bray Coastcare founder and chairperson Seamus Connor with members of the Ukrainian community. Photo: Joe McQuillan.

Bray Coastcare Group was joined by 10 local Ukrainian refugees recently to help with their monthly coastal clean up.

The clean-up involved the removal of litter from Bray Beach, Bray Head, the Bray cliff walk and Naylor’s Cove.

Séamus Connor, Chair and Founder of Bray Coastcare said: “We had a Ukrainian flag and an Irish flag, and took a great group photo, and it was lovely not just for the cleaning up, but for mixing, and making new friends .”

He added: “We wanted to show our gratitude for their help, have a friendly face and give an opportunity for networking.”

Séamus said that the Bray Ukrainian community was invited to the clean-up by Mariana, a Ukrainian refugee his family has been hosting.

“Mariana wanted the Ukrainian community to join the cause as a way to say thank you to Bray and Wicklow for their kindness, and to give something back,” said Séamus. “We had a beautiful day, it was blue skies and sunny, it couldn’t have gone any better.”

Bray Coastcare organises a clean-up on the second Saturday of ach month, and are this year celebrating their 15th anniversary.

“I would like to sincerely thank all the volunteers over the last 15 years because without them there wouldn’t be a Bray Coastcare group,” ended Seamus.

To find out more about Bray Coast Care email Seamus at braycoastcaregroup@yahoo.com.