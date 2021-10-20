BD Festival is postponed until 2022

Glendalough House was due to be the venue for the BD Festival.

THE decision has been taken to postpone this year’s sold-out BD Festival due to take place at Glendalough House this weekend following comments made by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin indicating that the lifting of final restrictions on October 22 may not proceed as planned.

The postponement of this year's two-day festival is due to the risk of the continuation of Covid-19 restrictions.

The organisers of the festival released a statement which said; “Without government reassurance that reopening will proceed as planned we cannot provide an environment in which all our BD fans can truly re-live the unique festival experience we have all missed so much.

“Under current restrictions venue capacity of mixed immunity status is just 50 per cent and also subject to appropriate protective measures including social distancing between groups and face masks.

"Whilst we have done everything in our power to ensure the festival goes ahead, the restrictions make the event unfeasible, as the safety and welfare of every single person at BD Festival is our number one priority.”

However, the dates will be rescheduled, with both events taking place on Easter weekend, April 16th and 17th of next year.

All current tickets will be valid for these new dates.

The bus service has been confirmed for the new date, with less than half price priority tickets available to all existing ticket holders.

It is planned to hold a live-stream event for existing ticket holders on Sunday, October 24, accessible online and featuring some international artists from the original line-up.

Access details will be sent to ticket holders in advance of the event.

A spokesperson for the BD Festival added; “This edition being postponed has caused huge difficulty across the board to all concerned.

"As a small business we ask that you stick with us and enjoy the next instalment which will be one of the first major festivals of the 2022 calendar year.

"Refunds will be available, however as this is a sold-out event any refunded tickets will go back on sale on a first come first served basis.

"Priority bus tickets together with the live stream event on October 24th will also only be available to existing ticket holders.”

Organisers of the festival are working hard with all artists and agents to enable them to play the new BD Festival dates, with more top class international artists to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Now running for 14 years, BD is one of the longest running music and arts festivals on the Irish circuit and has grown in popu.larity