Baz Ashmawy series ‘Faithless’ produced by Wicklow company to air on Virgin Media

A six-part comedy drama produced by a Wcklow-based company is set to come to Virgin Media One this autumn.

‘Faithless’, a TV project from Grand Pictures, run by Michael Garland in Avoca, featured on an enticing list of new series and programmes coming to Virgin Media TV’s channels and on demand platform soon.

The six-part comedy drama series is co-written by and stars Baz Ashmawy. It follows Irish-Egyptian dad, Sam, who is presented with the life altering responsibility of raising his three young daughters alone. That is until his irresponsible but irresistible younger brother moves in to “help,” but never leaves.

Last month it was revealed as having been granted €500,000 in funding under the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s Sound & Vision 4 Broadcasting Funding Scheme.

A total of 36 radio projects and 22 TV projects were awarded a total of €6million, having been successful in Round 43 of the scheme, following a competitive assessment process.

Overall, the round attracted a total of 123 applications, seeking funding in the region of €15.5m. The funded programmes include a wide variety of genres and formats that will appeal to a diversity of Irish audiences and include English, Irish and bi-lingual projects.

Chief Executive of the BAI, Celene Craig, said: “We were very pleased with the very high quality of projects submitted and believe that the funded projects will further the BAI’s aims to promote plurality and diversity in programming and to enhance innovation and sectoral sustainability.”

She added: “It is also evident that the strategic criterion of women in key creative roles continues to encourage the submission of high-quality applications that have strong female representation. This is welcomed by the BAI and contributes to our own strategic objectives of ensuring diversity in the Irish audiovisual industry.”

Consideration of women in a leadership role is also taken into account as part of the assessment process. More than 50% of funding for recommended TV applications is going to projects that have indicated that half or more of the key roles (producer, writer, editor, director and director of photography) will be filled by women.

Also of interest to Wicklow people in the new Virgin Media line-up is a new documentary on Graham Dwyer exploring how the Dublin architect was jailed for life for the murder of Elaine O’Hara in one of the most notorious cases in Irish criminal history. She was murdered in 2012 and some of her belongings were found in the Vartry Reservoir in Roundwood.