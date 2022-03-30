Ballinacrow Church to host night of prayer, music and reflection in aid of Ukraine

BALLINACROW Seventh Day Adventist Church in Stratford-on-Slaney will host a night of prayer, reflection and singing to raise funds for the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ARDA) and it’s Ukraine appeal.,

ADRA is involved with operations to deploy humanitarian assistance for children and families displaced by the war in Ukraine, and in response, the relief agency has launched a fundraising campaign to strengthen programmes for those displaced by the war.

The ARDA benefit night will feature prayer time, testimonies and time for reflection. The local church group will be performing, as will Romanian Opera singer Ioana Pipelea, who works in the Belfast Opera House and has performed a multitude of leading Operatic roles.

A number of Ukrainian refugees being accommodated in Dublin will also be making the trip to the church.

Sharon Murphy of Ballinacrow Seventh day Adventist Church said: “We try to do benefit concerts whenever we can, and we have some friends of the church who are Ukrainian and we wanted to show our support for them. It’s a free event but we will be asking for donations, which will go toward the work carried out by Arda.

“We have sent invitations to lots of the different groups based locally, and so far it seems a lot of people plan to attend.

“We will also have some Ukrainian refugees coming to the event. A Ukrainian woman is a member of a different church in Dublin, and she will be bringing some fellow Ukrainians with her. We just want the people of Ukraine to know that we are thinking of them and they are in our prayers.”

The ARDA Ukraine Benefit takes place on Saturday, April 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Ballinacrow Seventh Day Adventist Church, Stratford-on-Slaney, Baltinglass, Wicklow w91ep38.