Balally Players’ Shakespeare production a hit in Bray

'As You Like It' at Kilruddery. Roy Kelly and Sam McKay

'As You Like It' at Kilruddery. Gaelle Deglane, Franscina Casella, Belen Crocco

'As You Like It' at Kilruddery. Pidge and David Doody

'As You Like It' at Kilruddery. Paul, Carmel and Steen Bruun-Nielsen

'As You Like It' at Kilruddery. During the play

'As You Like It' at Kilruddery. Balally Players at Kilruddery

The Balally Players recreated The Forest of Arden in the gardens of Killruddery House for two contrasting nights of their outdoor production of William Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’.

The play, directed by Karen Carleton, was performed first in in bright sunshine on June 30, allowing the many smiling patrons to enjoy the full outdoor experience.

However, the following day, the clouds rolled in and rain threatened. The show was quickly moved inside to be performed in the Orangerie.

Whatever the setting, all watched intently as Rosalind and her cousin escaped into the forest and find Orlando, Rosalind’s love.

Disguised as a boy shepherd, Rosalind has Orlando woo her under the guise of ‘curing’ him of his love for Rosalind.

