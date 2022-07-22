Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Award-winning wildlife filmmaker Doug Allan is coming to Bray with a message from behind the lens

Doug Allan. Expand
Taking the camera to extremes. Expand
Doug and a humpback whale. Expand
Doug Allan on location in Canadian Arctic, June 2002. Expand

Close

Doug Allan.

Doug Allan.

Taking the camera to extremes.

Taking the camera to extremes.

Doug and a humpback whale.

Doug and a humpback whale.

Doug Allan on location in Canadian Arctic, June 2002.

Doug Allan on location in Canadian Arctic, June 2002.

/

Doug Allan.

wicklowpeople

Amy Lewis

Award-winning cameraman Doug Allan’s work has graced the tv screens of most households, having featured in Blue Planet, Frozen Planet and many other world famous documentaries.

Now, as he prepares come to Bray on his tour of Ireland, he is hoping that viewers can look at these documentaries, and the planet, from a fresh perspective. With climate change and plastic pollution just some of the many environmental issues we’re witnessing today, the Scottish filmmaker is hoping to use his films and experiences to inspire change.

Privacy