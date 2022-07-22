Award-winning wildlife filmmaker Doug Allan is coming to Bray with a message from behind the lens

Award-winning cameraman Doug Allan’s work has graced the tv screens of most households, having featured in Blue Planet, Frozen Planet and many other world famous documentaries.

Now, as he prepares come to Bray on his tour of Ireland, he is hoping that viewers can look at these documentaries, and the planet, from a fresh perspective. With climate change and plastic pollution just some of the many environmental issues we’re witnessing today, the Scottish filmmaker is hoping to use his films and experiences to inspire change.

“I think for too long the message coming out of these films was just look and be amazed. Whereas now, it is look and be amazed and let’s be aware of what is happening with these animals and what we can do to stop the environment from being degraded,” he said.

Excitement and action and key components of Doug’s brand new tour show ‘It’s a Wrap’, which will see him travel to 14 venues around Ireland to talk about his experiences, as well as the challenges currently facing the environment. Although excitement isn’t usually the word people associate with climate change and environmental issues, it is one that Doug adopted through his filming experience.

“When we are preparing for shoots, we had to do a hazard assessment plan, which involves anticipating what might go wrong and planning evacuation procedures and things like that,” he explained.

“Whenever I’m filling in one of those and tempted to use the words dangerous or hazardous, I use the substitute words like interesting or exciting because that does get by people. If you use the word dangerous too much, the danger is all they will see is that word and they won’t do it.”

“That is why, with climate change, I think you need to use the word exciting rather than saying these are really concerning issues,” he said. “I try not talk too much about what we need to stop doing but focus on what people need to start doing.”

“It’s all about moving things forward with solutions but impressing it on to people that these solutions need to be implemented quickly.”

Indeed, Doug has had many exciting and interesting experiences throughout his career. In his 35 years of filming, he has served as principal cameraman on many prestigious award-winning programmes, often filming in remote and challenging conditions around the globe. His work has brought him on over 25 trips to the Antarctic and more than 30 across the Arctic, filming for series including Hostile Planet, Forces of Nature, Operation Iceberg, Frozen Planet, Ocean Giants, Human Planet, Life, Planet Earth, The Blue Planet and Life in the Freezer.

Doug has been involved with more than 65 films, freelancing for the BBC, Discovery, National Geographic and others. However, he didn’t always plan on getting into filmmaking. A passionate diver, he pursued a degree in Marine Biology at the University of Stirling but soon found that ‘science at the sharp end’ was not what he wanted to focus on. On completing the degree, he decided to ‘park academia’ and seek out opportunities that involved diving. His first job was as a pearl diver in Scottish rivers with Bill Abernathy, the last pearl hunter in Scotland.

He later did three Red Sea expeditions and fixed German canals, among other roles. However, a real turning point came in 1976 when he first went to the Antarctic to work as a research diver on the British Antarctic Survey station at Signy Island in the South Orkneys.

“If you want to get into animal photography, there’s no easier place than the Antarctic because the animals are there,” he said.

“We were on a little island that was three miles by two miles and had 150,000 penguins on it and all kinds of seals. It was a real wildlife oasis and there was only 16 of us there in the winter to experience that. It just threw me right into it and that was when I got into stills photography.”

On commencing his second contract in Antarctic, Doug returned with more experience and better underwater stills equipment. His unique knowledge of the virtually undiscovered place combined with an important meeting shifted his focus and paved the way towards his filming career.

“My big break came during the end of that second contract when David Attenborough and his film crew came on the base for a couple of days. At that time, I felt that I had done a lot through the British Antarctic Survey and I was looking for a new angle and a new thing to do. Talking to David and his crew opened my eyes to wildlife television and filming and so that was where it began.”

Doug’s next trip saw him return to the Antarctic, this time, armed with a video camera. He spent the winter of 1986 filming emperor penguins and later sold the footage to the BBC for their series Birds for All Seasons.

“It was a case of building one central passion and bolting on the other interests with it.”

While Doug did not have much filming experience at that time, his sought-after knowledge of the Antarctic helped him to break into the industry.

“My knowledge of the Antarctic was massively helpful to me because it was such a remote place,” he explained. “When I got to know David and they all recognised that I knew what I was talking about with the Antarctic, the cold and diving and the animals, they strongly encouraged me that this was a set of human experiences that was useful to have.”

“To get into the business as a freelance with no experience of filming, it obviously plays to your strengths to go to places where few people could compete with you in terms of knowledge of surviving and bringing back pictures from those places,” he continued. “In my case, it was possible to learn the filming techniques on top of all of the survival techniques I knew.

"When you are in a difficult environment, whether it is very cold, up a mountain or filming a climbing expedition, nobody is interested in the excuses that you might have for not bringing back pictures. You need to be comfortable in those situations.”

The lack of polar bears and presence of animals in big numbers also made the Antarctic an ideal place for Doug to hone his skills.

In the years since, Doug has travelled around the globe, capturing thousands of hours of footage of animals in the wild. The opportunities he has had have given him ‘an appreciation for nature which is very special’.

While Doug is passionate about and grateful for all of the close encounters he had had with various members of the animal kingdom, it is an experience he had with killer whales that really stands out for him.

“The holy grail of wildlife filming is to film something which is big, spectacular and that hasn’t been filmed before. The one that stands out for me is when I worked with Doug Anderson, another Scottish cameraman. He and I were given the chance and were successful in filming killer whales washing seals off the ice floats in the Antarctic.”

While Doug had first heard about this behaviour from people at an Argentinian base in 1976, very few had ever seen the whales exhibiting this behaviour, while nobody had managed to capture it on camera.

“Every time I went to the Antarctic there after, we never knew much about it. It was very seldom seen. In fact, it was hardly seen at all,” he said. “Finally, there was a series that came along and they said we’re going to go to the Antarctic for five weeks and we are going to dedicate two weeks of the ship time to looking for killer whales and seeing if they will do this wave washing behaviour.

"We went along, we found the whales and we followed them, but we didn’t see any of the behaviour. One of the reasons was because it was quite late in the season, so there wasn’t much ice around. Also, it was beginning to get dark and that made it hard to track them.”

Several years later, Doug was approached by the Frozen Planet producers and offered the opportunity to capture the whale behaviour again. He grasped the chance, suggesting they go out earlier in the season bring two camera people and a group of scientists to increase their chances of success.

“We were lucky. We got a pod of killer whales that did this behaviour. We saw it many, many times and we nailed a big sequence showing them wave washing.”

The crew also witnessed other behaviours that had never been seen before. For example, the whales appeared to target just one kind of seal and, if potential prey was sitting in the middle of a large ice float, it would produce a certain kind of wave to break it up.

During the trip, the scientists on the crew were fastening small satellite trackers to the dorsal fins of the whales to learn more about them. When one of the tags stayed on for two months, they made another big discovery about the species.

“We discovered that this pod would spend a month hunting in the Antarctic and then they would swim 2,000 miles north and spend the next month off Brazil where the water was warmer,” said Doug. “Nobody knew that those whales did that big migration. In terms of being lucky, we could have gone done looking for that pod of whales at another time of the year and they wouldn’t have been there.”

“To be able to contribute to a bit of science like that was a real privilege and very enjoyable. It is not the first time. Filmmakers, I would say, stand on the shoulders of scientists because when you are looking to film new behaviours, the first place you go to is the scientists.”

Another standout moment for Doug was when he filmed a polar bear trying to catch a beluga – a scene that featured in the first series of Blue Planet.

“Nobody had filmed that before and nobody has filmed it since.”

Filming a polar bear swimming gracefully from underwater is another highlight for Doug and a challenge that nobody else has endeavoured to take on.

Doug has also had the chance to work alongside many incredible humans including Sir David Attenborough. According to Doug, he is ‘everything people say he is’.

“I don’t have a bad word to say about him because he is an instinctively generous and principled person. I count myself as lucky to have met him the way that I did, to have a personal relationship with him and to make films during the Attenborough era. Every time I have worked with him, he is unfailingly nice, generous and helpful,” he said.

“When we are creating something, he always refers to us as we. He is the team champion. He knows that everyone involved in the team is important in creating the final product.”

Doug’s topside and underwater filming combined with his scientific credentials as a marine biologist have given Doug first-hand experience and a long-term perspective on the issues which are now severely impacting our environment.

Witnessing the effects that unsustainable human activity is having on the environment has given Doug an ‘evolving perspective’ towards wildlife filmmaking and the planet as a whole.

“I think one of the big things we need to re-establish and it is happening slowly in schools etcetera is to give people to chance to appreciate nature wherever they may find it. Often nature is not far away,” he said. “If we could give people right from an early age a chance to experience this, along with imparting some knowledge on how the system works, then we could do great things and would end up more environmentally aware and environmentally sensitive adults later on.”

“It was always nice when I was filming to be thinking that the end product would help towards that final aim. I’m not sure if it always did. I think the wildlife filming industry has been slow to realise its responsibilities in terms of messaging about the true state of the environment.

"I think all too often, we don’t go into it. We go into lovely places. We don’t talk about the issues and one of the net results with increasing affluence around the world is, when people see the movies, their first thought is that they want to go there. There are always organisations who will make that possible.

"I think we need to look at global tourism, global travel and think very seriously about how we as wildlife filmmakers can change our message or persuade people to do maybe less travelling. It is a tricky thing because I think travel is a very innate human desire but maybe we can encourage people to do it a bit slower, a bit less.

“In some ways, the pandemic has forced the filmmaking industry to change their practices in a positive way, said Doug.

“When Covid restricted travel around the world, there were still programmes in mid production that had to be contractually finished,” he explained. “Camera people who were based in other countries who didn’t have to travel began to get used a lot more. There was reluctance about that initially because there is a large pool of experienced camera people in the UK and in America.

"Now, the industry is recognising that there are a lot of good camera people in other countries too. They may not be as experienced but that is simply because they haven’t had the chance. Instead of sending a whole crew from the UK, we can send one to work with them and help to train them in.”

In his upcoming talk tour, Doug will share stories about his filming career, as well as some important take home messages and ideas about our planet.

He is hoping to encourage people ‘aged five to 105’ to think about environmental issues such as climate change and plastic pollution and get excited about positive actions they can take in light of them.

Travelling in your home country, cycling rather than driving and prioritising green policies when voting in elections are some of the many things people can do to play their part, he said.

“I want people to come along and enjoy listening to me and to go away in a more thoughtful mood about the environments I cover, about the planet generally and excited to do more for it.”

The ‘writing was on the wall about climate change’ decades ago, said Doug, adding that we would live in ‘a totally different world’ if warnings were heeded and action was taken back then. However, he believes there is still time to take action and it is this message that he hopes to impart to his audiences.

“I think there are a number of tipping points on the horizon between now and 2030. What could stop us tipping over those things is human nature and human behaviour, and the tipping point of how many people want different ways to be taken up and how many people are willing to stand up and demand that,” he said.

“Youth has got it. The problem is youth is not yet in an influential enough position to do anything about it. But they will be. And as that surge moves through, we could well find that people will be doing things very differently.”

Doug Allan will bring his ‘It’s a Wrap’ tour to the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray on Tuesday, November 22.