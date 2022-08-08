Avondale Park Run returns – and Wicklow Wolf launches running club

Runners in Wicklow can now return to Avondale Forest parkrun and join a brand new running club organised by Wicklow Wolf Brewery.

Coillte and Wicklow Local Sports Partnership have announced that Avondale Forest parkrun will resume on Saturday, August 27 after a hiatus due to works.

The popular Wicklow parkrun was suspended during the final stages of construction of ‘Beyond The Trees’, the new sky walk and slide at Avondale, and during the hectic initial opening period.

While creating ‘Beyond The Trees’, extensive works have been completed to improve the trail surfaces throughout Avondale and the new Seed Café has also opened, which will provide well refreshment for parkrunners after their exertions.

Avondale Forest parkrun will take place every Saturday morning from 9.30a.m., starting on August 27. Those looking to get runs in in between parkruns, could take a look at Wicklow Wolf Brewery’s new social running club, which is aiming to build a group that will run the Eco Trail together.

Runs are based around their brewery in Newtownmountkennedy and promoted via their Facebook page. Anyone wishing to join in before signing up to become a member is welcome to do so. To become a member costs €60 per year and includes a range of Wicklow Wolf merchandise as well as Athletics Ireland membership.