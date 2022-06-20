Avondale Community College crowns Students of the Year at awards ceremony

Mentors with their certificates alongside Ms C Piggott, Ms K McDonald and Ms C O'Toole.

Luke Doyle collected the honour for overall Student of the Year.

LAST month Avondale Community College celebrated the academic and extra-curricular achievements and successes of all their students at their whole school awards ceremony.

The First Year Student of the Year was Laidan Agney, while Aimee Clancy was the second year winner, Chantelle Heatley the third year winner, Jenny George the Transition Year winner and Caitlin Caw the Sixth Year Student of the Year.

Luke Doyle collected the honour for overall Student of the Year. Luke's Bank of Ireland Award recognised his outstanding academic achievements which included the year's highest mock results.

Liam Atkinson was the inaugural winner of The Ethos Award acknowledging his positive contribution to the school community and his commitment to practicing the ethos of the school.

In addition, Mia Gilmore received the Music Award, while the school’s wealth of sporting talent was also celebrated through a variety of awards. Alex Kavanagh was the recipient of the Junior Hurling Player of the Year Junior, Maria Zakharenko won Athlete of the Year, while Sixth Year students Emma Byrne, Cathal Baker and Dylan Byrne all received awards for their contribution to sport in the school. Finally,

Niall Sheahan was awarded with the Dowling Cup- Sport Star of the Year 2022. Avondale Community College has an exceptionally talented body of students and is extremely proud of all their successes.