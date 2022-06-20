Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 20°C Dublin

Avondale Community College crowns Students of the Year at awards ceremony

6th Year Group Excellence Awards - Ms Kinsella, Rachel Townsend, Ella Sinnott, Edel Mackey, Niall Sheahan and Luke Doyle. Expand
Sixth Year Sports Awards - Dylan Byrne, Ms Lambert, Emma Byrne and Cathal Baker. Expand
Basketball Player of the Year Group - Keith Lawless, Ethan Doyle, Jake Byrne, Adam Arslan, Ava Stapleton, Bea Clancy and Mya Davis. Expand
Liam Atkinson receiving his Ethos Award Trophy from Jimmy O'Shaughnessy. Expand
Niall Sheehan Sixth Year Dowling Cup - Sports Star of the 2022. Expand
Senior Prefects. Expand
Luke Doyle collected the honour for overall Student of the Year. Expand
Mentors with their certificates alongside Ms C Piggott, Ms K McDonald and Ms C O'Toole. Expand

Close

6th Year Group Excellence Awards - Ms Kinsella, Rachel Townsend, Ella Sinnott, Edel Mackey, Niall Sheahan and Luke Doyle.

6th Year Group Excellence Awards - Ms Kinsella, Rachel Townsend, Ella Sinnott, Edel Mackey, Niall Sheahan and Luke Doyle.

Sixth Year Sports Awards - Dylan Byrne, Ms Lambert, Emma Byrne and Cathal Baker.

Sixth Year Sports Awards - Dylan Byrne, Ms Lambert, Emma Byrne and Cathal Baker.

Basketball Player of the Year Group - Keith Lawless, Ethan Doyle, Jake Byrne, Adam Arslan, Ava Stapleton, Bea Clancy and Mya Davis.

Basketball Player of the Year Group - Keith Lawless, Ethan Doyle, Jake Byrne, Adam Arslan, Ava Stapleton, Bea Clancy and Mya Davis.

Liam Atkinson receiving his Ethos Award Trophy from Jimmy O'Shaughnessy.

Liam Atkinson receiving his Ethos Award Trophy from Jimmy O'Shaughnessy.

Niall Sheehan Sixth Year Dowling Cup - Sports Star of the 2022.

Niall Sheehan Sixth Year Dowling Cup - Sports Star of the 2022.

Senior Prefects.

Senior Prefects.

Luke Doyle collected the honour for overall Student of the Year.

Luke Doyle collected the honour for overall Student of the Year.

Mentors with their certificates alongside Ms C Piggott, Ms K McDonald and Ms C O'Toole.

Mentors with their certificates alongside Ms C Piggott, Ms K McDonald and Ms C O'Toole.

/

6th Year Group Excellence Awards - Ms Kinsella, Rachel Townsend, Ella Sinnott, Edel Mackey, Niall Sheahan and Luke Doyle.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

LAST month Avondale Community College celebrated the academic and extra-curricular achievements and successes of all their students at their whole school awards ceremony.

The First Year Student of the Year was Laidan Agney, while Aimee Clancy was the second year winner, Chantelle Heatley the third year winner, Jenny George the Transition Year winner and Caitlin Caw the Sixth Year Student of the Year.

Luke Doyle collected the honour for overall Student of the Year. Luke's Bank of Ireland Award recognised his outstanding academic achievements which included the year's highest mock results.

Liam Atkinson was the inaugural winner of The Ethos Award acknowledging his positive contribution to the school community and his commitment to practicing the ethos of the school.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

In addition, Mia Gilmore received the Music Award, while the school’s wealth of sporting talent was also celebrated through a variety of awards. Alex Kavanagh was the recipient of the Junior Hurling Player of the Year Junior, Maria Zakharenko won Athlete of the Year, while Sixth Year students Emma Byrne, Cathal Baker and Dylan Byrne all received awards for their contribution to sport in the school. Finally,

Niall Sheahan was awarded with the Dowling Cup- Sport Star of the Year 2022. Avondale Community College has an exceptionally talented body of students and is extremely proud of all their successes.

Privacy