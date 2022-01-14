Avoca Scouts raise funds for summer camps

The Avoca Scouts raised €780 after collecting Christmas trees from the local community for Wicklow County Council to recycle them.

The money will go towards the cost of summer camps for the scouts and it is hoped that the older members can go on a trip to an international scout centre in Switzerland this summer.

Avoca Scouts have collected Christmas trees as a fundraiser for the past number of years, however this year they introduced a new system for people to send in their Eircodes and the scouts collected the trees from outside their door.

Eavan Kavanagh, Venture Section leader with Avoca Scouts, said that it worked best for everybody.

"For members of the local community it can be a hassle to bring the trees to the recycling centre. A few of our scout leaders have trailers and it was very simple for them to collect the trees.

"We did it in Avoca in the past but now our demographic has expanded and we do it from Woodenbridge to Redcross.

"It was very successful for us, we want to say a big thank you to everybody and we look forward to the summer camps for the kids.”