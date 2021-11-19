Aughrim’s Myles Carroll wins photography award

Myles Carroll's photo of Hook Head in Wexford that was in the top 50 out of 1,300 entries.

Myles Carroll's winning photo: Seagulls on Tour taken at Kilmichael Point, Co. Wexford.

Aughrim photographer Myles Carroll won best photo in the Creativity and the Coast category at the Clean Coasts’ 2021 Love Your Coast photography awards.

Clean Coasts announced the winners during their virtual awards ceremony on Friday, November 12.

The Creativity and the Coast category is new for 2021 and Mr Carroll is the first ever winner of it for his photo titled Seagull on Tour taken at the beach at Kilmichael Point, Co. Wexford.

Mr Carroll is an avid photographer who has won numerous awards in the past and had two of his photos shortlisted in this competition.

"It’s an absolutely brilliant achievement winning this award and also getting two photos on the shortlist, my photo from Hook Head also got into the latter stages of the Coastal Heritage category.

"This is the first time I entered this competition, I was getting emails about it and decided to send in the photos.

"The seagull photo was a nice photo to get. The gull was sliding along, it looked crystal glass was shattering around its head. You could never plan it, it’s one in a million.”

Mr Carroll went into detail about how he captures such a rare event.

"The way I do it, I see the birds coming in and then I pick out a bird and focus on that through my camera.

"I focus on the head of the bird the whole way, it's what’s known as a locked on target. Everything around it is a blur but the bird is clear.”

The winning photo was on the front page of the Irish Examiner on Saturday, November 13 and selected as one of the Images of the Day by the Irish Times.

Clean Coasts is a charity programme, run through the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce, which engages communities in the protection of Ireland’s beaches, seas and marine life.

The Love Your Coast competition is an integral part of the Clean Coasts programme, capturing the essence of the Irish coastline, its beauty, and its diverse character.

The Love Your Coast 2021 competition received almost 1,300 entries, the most ever received, and these were then shortlisted to 50 by a judging panel.

Declan Roche from Wexford won the overall Love Your Coast award.