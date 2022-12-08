Auditions begin for Avonmore Musical Society’s ‘Urinetown – The Musical’

The Avonmore Musical Society will hold auditions for their upcoming production of ‘Urinetown – The Musical’ in St Mary’s College, Arklow on Sunday, December 11, at 2.30 p.m.

A massive amount of interest is expected in the highly anticipated musical, which will run from April 11 to 15, 2023, so be sure to book your audition time slot as early as possible.

A side splitting story of greed, love and revolution, Urinetown – The Musical is set in a town plagued by a 20-year drought, where water has become so scare that private toilets have become utterly unthinkable.

At the mercy of a single dominating corporation who maintain a monopoly over the town’s public amenities, the destitute citizens must pay towering taxes and fines to carry out their most private and basic of needs.

Just when all hope was lost, a hero rises from the masses, to lead his fellow citizens against the tyrannical regime.

Drawing from West Side Story, Chicago, and Les Miserables among others, the show irreverently pays witty homage to the great American musical theatre tradition. Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective of one of America’s greatest arts forms.

A spokesperson for Avonmore Musical Society said: “There are lots of parts in this show, including a number of smaller roles within the chorus. If you’re interested, get your name to society secretary Patrick Bracken.

“The production team for this show will be: Director, Stephen Acton; Musical Director, Naoimh Penston and Choreographer, Martina Lynch.

To register your interest, or for further information about the musical, please visit the Avonmore Musical Society Facebook page.