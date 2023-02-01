ASI family carer training to start at the Parkview Hotel in Newtownmountkennedy

THE Alzheimer Society of Ireland (The ASI) welcomes family carers of loved ones with dementia to attend its upcoming face-to-face Family Carer Training Course in the Parkview Hotel in Newtownmountkennedy.

The course will take place every Wednesday from February 15 until March 22, from 7 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. in the Parkview Hotel.

This is the first time in three years the course will be held face to face in Wicklow. The in-person training was suspended and subsequently moved online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Topics covered will include dementia and looking after yourself, changing relationships and accessing information, communication and staying active, responsive behaviour and safety at home, personal care and nutrition and eating well, and a course review and the next steps.

An estimated 1,838 people live with dementia in Wicklow, and 64,000 people live with the condition in Ireland.

For more information or to sign up for ASI training in Wicklow, contact 1800 341 341 or email familycarertraining@alzheimer.ie.