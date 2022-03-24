Ashford pupil puts paintings on sale to help Ukrainians and Make A Wish Foundation

11-year-old Hollyanne Armstrong with her painting of a lion that she created to brighten up man's room in a nursing home as part of a school outreach project.

An original painting by 11-year-old Hollyanne Armstrong from Ashford in Co Wicklow that is being raffled off for two charitable causes.

A pupil from Nun’s Cross National School in Ashford has put her artistic talents to good use by creating two paintings to raise funds to help Ukrainian refugees and the Make A Wish Foundation.

Hollyanne Armstrong, who is 11, has painted two vibrant images of animals and put them up on social media in a raffle. Tickets cost €5 each and first prize is first choice on the paintings, with second prize claiming the second choice.

Hollyanne has already raised nearly €500 and will do a live draw on Facebook on March 31. The idea came from her love of painting, which she regularly uses to brighten up the lives of other.

Mum Lisa said: “At Christmas the school organised that each child in her class write a card to a resident in the local nursing home. Hollyanne received a beautiful card back and decided to paint him a picture of a lion to brighten up his room, which she presented to the gentleman. It turns out he’s a painter himself so Hollyanne plans to visit him again and hopefully get some tips from him!”

To enter the raffle to win one of Hollyanne’s original pieces of artwork simply email Lisa via lisatreacy1@hotmail.com. You can buy as many tickets as you like, with all proceeds supporting Make A Wish Foundation and the Ukrainian people.