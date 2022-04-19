Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.8°C Dublin

Ashford Community Group ‘delighted’ to meet up again for first time in two years

Larry Ryan and Úna McGowran. Expand
Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. The Ashford Community Group, back row: Billy Crean, Ann Byrne, Catherine Barrett, Phyllis Armstrong, Simon Marah, Tom McHugh. Front: Marie Crean, Fiona O'Rourke, Catherine Mooney, Úna McKiernan Expand
Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Theresa Nugent and Maggie D'Arcy Expand
Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Úna McGowran and May Kenna Expand
Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Philomena and Walter Pallas Expand
Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Pat Collier, Babs Kenny, Carol Byrne Expand
Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Hollie and Martin Byrne with Padraig Manning Expand
Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Larry Ryan and Úna McGowran Expand
Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Carol Byrne and Phyllis Armstrong Expand
Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Back row: Sean Ryan, Sheila Driver, Ann and John Redmond, Marie Phelan. Front: Maggie D'Arcy, Theresa Nugent, Patsy McDonald, Mary O'Brien, Angela Kennedy Expand

Close

Larry Ryan and Úna McGowran.

Larry Ryan and Úna McGowran.

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. The Ashford Community Group, back row: Billy Crean, Ann Byrne, Catherine Barrett, Phyllis Armstrong, Simon Marah, Tom McHugh. Front: Marie Crean, Fiona O'Rourke, Catherine Mooney, Úna McKiernan

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. The Ashford Community Group, back row: Billy Crean, Ann Byrne, Catherine Barrett, Phyllis Armstrong, Simon Marah, Tom McHugh. Front: Marie Crean, Fiona O'Rourke, Catherine Mooney, Úna McKiernan

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Theresa Nugent and Maggie D'Arcy

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Theresa Nugent and Maggie D'Arcy

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Úna McGowran and May Kenna

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Úna McGowran and May Kenna

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Philomena and Walter Pallas

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Philomena and Walter Pallas

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Pat Collier, Babs Kenny, Carol Byrne

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Pat Collier, Babs Kenny, Carol Byrne

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Hollie and Martin Byrne with Padraig Manning

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Hollie and Martin Byrne with Padraig Manning

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Larry Ryan and Úna McGowran

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Larry Ryan and Úna McGowran

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Carol Byrne and Phyllis Armstrong

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Carol Byrne and Phyllis Armstrong

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Back row: Sean Ryan, Sheila Driver, Ann and John Redmond, Marie Phelan. Front: Maggie D'Arcy, Theresa Nugent, Patsy McDonald, Mary O'Brien, Angela Kennedy

Ashford Community Group Outing at Parkview Hotel Newtown. Back row: Sean Ryan, Sheila Driver, Ann and John Redmond, Marie Phelan. Front: Maggie D'Arcy, Theresa Nugent, Patsy McDonald, Mary O'Brien, Angela Kennedy

/

Larry Ryan and Úna McGowran.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

AFTER two years of countless interruptions due to the Covid pandemic, Ashford Community Group were finally able to meet up again in-person at the Parkview Hotel in Newtownmountkennedy.

The Ashford Community Group was formed in the 1970s and regularly meet up for gatherings and outings. However, Covid put paid to all their plans in 2020 and 2021, and only now that all restrictions have been lifted, they were keen to catch-up with one another after a two-year wait.

Close to 100 members attended celebration in the Parkview Hotel, where they enjoyed a lovely meal and took in some music.

Ann Byrne said; “Everyone had a great time and it was the first time since Covid that we were all able to meet up again. It was wonderful to catch-up with people we hadn’t seen in so long.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

“We had a great meal and then everyone enjoyed a bit of a dance. Everyone was delighted to be back, especially our older members who would have been isolating for most of lockdown.”

Privacy