Ashford Community Group ‘delighted’ to meet up again for first time in two years

AFTER two years of countless interruptions due to the Covid pandemic, Ashford Community Group were finally able to meet up again in-person at the Parkview Hotel in Newtownmountkennedy.

The Ashford Community Group was formed in the 1970s and regularly meet up for gatherings and outings. However, Covid put paid to all their plans in 2020 and 2021, and only now that all restrictions have been lifted, they were keen to catch-up with one another after a two-year wait.

Close to 100 members attended celebration in the Parkview Hotel, where they enjoyed a lovely meal and took in some music.

Ann Byrne said; “Everyone had a great time and it was the first time since Covid that we were all able to meet up again. It was wonderful to catch-up with people we hadn’t seen in so long.

“We had a great meal and then everyone enjoyed a bit of a dance. Everyone was delighted to be back, especially our older members who would have been isolating for most of lockdown.”