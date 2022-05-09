Arklow’s NIMF releases new single

ARKLOW performer NIMF released her new folk electronic experimental single, ‘A Ballad for Looking into Time’, on Monday, May 9.

‘A Ballad for Looking into Time’ is NIMF’s debut into the exploration of storytelling, and is set around a campfire in a forest. This is the first piece in NIMF’s new project, The Oneiricological Sireonscape.

Making use of Irish traditional and folk music, the song begins with a voice and a flute, and with sound design techniques the listener can hear the voice walk around the campfire.

NIMF’s (also known as Aoibhin Redmond) said: “This song, for me, is my most ambitious yet and means a lot to me for that reason. I really wanted the listener to feel that they were a participant in the story and feel the transformation of time and place.

“I was very inspired by writers such as Arthur Machen, H.P Lovecraft and Thomas Ligotti to write the song.”

She added: “These authors always have a clear sense of place in their stories and I wanted to emulate that through music, so a campfire felt natural for the Irish traditional folk story setting.”

NIMF is set to play a festival in Poland, to represent Ireland in the EU programme, Keychange later this year and will also be attending creative labs at Reeperbahn Festival in Germany, and during Ireland Music Week.

NIMF has been performing since she was 16 and won the busking competition at Arklow’s annual Seabreeze Festival, which inspired her to study song-writing at BIMM in Dublin.

Inspired by weird fiction, béaloideas, musicians like Kate Bush and Laurie Anderson and Irish mythology, NIMF was picked as the Alternative RTÉ 2FM Track of the Week by Dan Hegarty and has featured on Gorilla Vs. Bear, Sirius XM, and The Guardian. She has also performed in venues across Ireland.

For more information about NIMF and her new single ‘A Ballad for Looking into Time’ visit www.nimf.bandcamp.com.