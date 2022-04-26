Arklow’s Kathyann Murphy opens up about experience of writing ‘Letting Go’

Arklow’s Kathyann Murphy has opened up about her experience writing ‘Letting Go’, her debut play about the well-publicised life and death of Arklow woman Marie Fleming, who passed away in 2013 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Kathyann had grown up in Arklow knowing Marie and her partner Tom Curran, but not understanding the full story. She just knew that she and Tom were involved in a drama school together and that his partner was very sick.

But when she went to college to study theatre, the couple’s battle in the courts for Marie’s right to die entered her consciousness and she decided that she would write their story for her Masters in Theatre, so she read Marie’s memoir and called Tom.

“I needed to write something that meant something to me,” she said. “I had known Tom since I was 16. He and Marie were big fans of theatre. He really just wanted people hear and see this story.

“I’ve always written real-life, empowering stories and it wouldn’t phase me to talk about this topic. I don’t see it as a campaign play. It’s not about any message. It’s a life story that allows you to question what you think.”

She added: “I really wanted to set in stone that this was going to be a collaboration from the outset with Tom. It was really important to me to give the essence of their story. I originally wrote the story in 2019. I worked with Tom for over six months to create it and we were ready to bring it out on tour in 2020 then Covid hit.

“But we actually changed a lot in the script while we waited that we wouldn’t have otherwise, and I think it’s better for it.”

The play finally debuted at the Whale Theatre in Greystones earlier this year and has since featured at the Little Theatre in Gorey and the Mill Theatre in Dundrum.

On Friday it returns to Gorey for a show at Mogue’s Hall, where Kathyann hopes it will achieve more positive reviews.

She said “The best thing about it for me as a writer is that people coming out if it say they weren’t expecting it to be as heartfelt and beautiful. They though it was going morbid and be quite difficult to watch.”

Whilst Kathyann has plenty of experience working in theatre, ‘Letting Go’ is the first play she has written, directed and produced. It’s perhaps given her confidence to take the next leap in her writing career.

“I’m writing a novel,” she reluctantly revealed. “I won’t give away too much, but I’m working with someone and it’s a true story.”