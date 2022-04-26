Wicklow

Arklow’s Kathyann Murphy opens up about experience of writing ‘Letting Go’

Writer Kathyann Murphy. Expand
'Letting Go' is a new play about Arklow woman Marie Fleming, written by Arklow's Kathyann Murphy in collaboration with Marie's partner Tom Curran. Expand

'Letting Go' is a new play about Arklow woman Marie Fleming, written by Arklow's Kathyann Murphy in collaboration with Marie's partner Tom Curran.

Jessica Lamb

Arklow’s Kathyann Murphy has opened up about her experience writing ‘Letting Go’, her debut play about the well-publicised life and death of Arklow woman Marie Fleming, who passed away in 2013 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Kathyann had grown up in Arklow knowing Marie and her partner Tom Curran, but not understanding the full story. She just knew that she and Tom were involved in a drama school together and that his partner was very sick.

