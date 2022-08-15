Wicklow

Arklow’s ‘House of Stories’ roars back into action

A happy ending to a brilliant night of craic, music and story telling. Photo Myles Carroll. Expand
Jim Kirwan with Billy Kavanagh and Ronan Tyrell. Expand
Billy Kavanagh and Ronan Tyrell, two Arklow greats deep in the heart of tradition. Expand
Ellen Owens and Paddy Finn from Arklow with good old traditional songs. Expand
A Stage of Banter and Craic. Photo Myles Carroll. Expand
Jim Kirwan from Castletown, playing the traditional accordion. Expand
Ronan Tyrell, son of the late Jim Tyrell of the Famous Jim Tyrell Trio. Photo Myles Carroll. Expand
Some very inspiring stories from Joe Hickey from Carlow. Expand
Jimmy Gallagher from Dublin. Expand
Jim Murphy from Arklow. Expand
Joe Hickey, Ellen Owens and John Reilly. Photo Myles Carroll. Expand
John Reilly from Arklow who gave a few brilliant traditional performances. Expand
Paddy Finn who hosts all the brilliant shows. Expand

A happy ending to a brilliant night of craic, music and story telling. Photo Myles Carroll.

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

After a two year absence due to Covid restriction, Arklow’s highly popular ‘House of Stories’ evening has finally returned.

On the last Friday of every month the people of Arklow and its surrounding areas gather at the Harbour Bar for a night of storytelling, music and dancing. Last month was no different, with a big crowd in attendance and a wealth of talent on display.

There was traditional Irish music performed by Jim Kirwin, Billy Kavanagh, Ellen Owens and Ronan Tyrell. Ronan, who is the son of the late Jim Tyrell of the famous 'Jin Tyrell Trio’, put on a particularly powerful performance. Carlow native Joe Hickey, John Reilly and Jim Murphy regaled the crowd with wonderfully delivered stories. While all-rounders Jimmy Gallagher from Dublin and host Paddy Finn delighted with their range of talents.

With every type of jig and reel on show, the return of the evening was as much an unbridled success as it was a sorely needed return to normality after the pandemic.

The House of Stories evening has been running for almost 20 years now and is the brainchild of ‘Fear an Tí’, Paddy Finn. He says that the night aims to emulate a simpler time in Ireland’s past, when the spinning of tales and the reciting of song and poetry were the only entertainment available.

“I wanted to get back to basics, back to the way things used to be before we all got in such a big hurry,” Paddy said. “Since we started the evening, about 18 years ago, it has grown and changed so so much. We started off in the Railway Tavern, but moved to the The Harbour Bar after the pandemic.

“We obviously had to shut down for Covid, which was a real blow,” he continued. “We have people who come to the night from as far as Kilkenny, Enniscorthy and Gorey, so mixing in any way made no sense. We played it very safe.

“I’m just delighted that we’re back, and would really like to welcome the public to our next event on August 26. Young and old, all are welcome.”

The Arklow House of Stories takes place in the Harbour Bar in Arklow on the last Friday of every month, from 8.30pm to 11. There are free sandwiches and refreshments for all.

For more information phone Paddy at 086 076 7024.

