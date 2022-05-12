Arklow Visual Arts launches nautical-themed art competition

Arklow Visual Arts has launched a new nautical themed art competition with Arklow Library which will raise funds to support the volunteer crew at the town’s RNLI lifeboat station.

Entries for the competition, which seeks to celebrate Arklow’s maritime history with its nautical theme, cost €5 and are open until 5p.m. on May 25, with all submissions to be displayed on arklowvisualarts.com in the Nautical Open Call Exhibition. A curated selection of the entries will additionally be on display in Arklow Library.

There will be five age categories starting at five years or younger, with the overall winner of each category in the under 18s taking home a selection of art goodies from local businesses.

The winner of the over 18 category will be granted a one year membership to Arklow Visual Arts and a solo 2023 exhibition in the Arklow Library with advice and support from the members of Arklow Visual Arts.

The judges are looking for art that can be placed on a wall and will consider any medium. To enter, head to arklowvisualarts.com and download the relevant entry form for your age category.

Once submitted share the art and tag the Arklow Visual Art Gallery on Facebook or Instagram with the #arklowopencall.